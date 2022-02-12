 South Broadway Cultural Center hosts city employee art exhibit - Albuquerque Journal

South Broadway Cultural Center hosts city employee art exhibit

By Elaine D. Briseño / Journal Staff Writer

This photo by city employee Regina Apodaca, named “Mountain Morning,” is on display at a city exhibit at the South Broadway Cultural Center. (Courtesy of Regina Apodaca)

bright spotThe city has given its employees a chance to show off their artistic talents with a curated show at the South Broadway Cultural Center.

The show will run through March 12, featuring works from 26 city employees. Curator Augustine Romero, who has worked at the cultural center since 2003, said employees get a chance to showcase a talent they may not often get to use.

This oil on canvas titled “Hallways” was completed by city employee Allan Armenta and will be part of an exhibit at the South Broadway Cultural Center. (Courtesy of Allan Armenta)

“If artists had more time to practice their art, they would,” he said. “But most of us need day jobs. The artists in this show are not your typical starving artists because they have day jobs.”

A myriad of art pieces makeup the exhibit, including photographs, sculptures, paintings, jewelry and even one video featuring dance.

Romero said the show was open to all employees and he required minimal qualifications to keep it as open as possible. The piece had to be completed within the last two years.

“It’s a good range of work,” he said. “This show is giving them an opportunity to flex their artistic muscles.”

This photo called “Fall in the Bosque” was taken by Virginia Thompson. (Courtesy of Virginia Thompson)

Some of the featured artists are Virginia Thompson from the environmental health department; Allan Armenta with the department of technology and innovation; and family and community services employee Regina Apodaca.

Thompson submitted a colored photograph of leaves turning in the bosque, while Armenta submitted a painting and Apodaca submitted a photo depicting a mountain setting.

“We hope it builds a since of camaraderie,” Romero said. “Employees have a whole other life when they get off work. Well, at least I hope they do. This shows what they do after work.”

The South Broadway Cultural Center is located at 1025 Broadway Blvd. SE. Call 505-848-1320 for more information.

IF YOU GO
WHAT: Employee Art Exhibit

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; exhibit runs through March 12

WHERE: South Broadway Cultural Center, 1025 Broadway Blvd. SE

HOW MUCH: Free to attend


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

