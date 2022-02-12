 U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo to speak at Santa Fe's New Mexico Museum of Art - Albuquerque Journal

U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo to speak at Santa Fe’s New Mexico Museum of Art

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo to speak at Santa Fe’s New Mexico Museum of Art on March 2. (Courtesy of The New Mexico Museum of Art) kroberts@abqjournal.com

U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo will speak in the St. Francis Auditorium at Santa Fe’s New Mexico Museum of Art on Wednesday, March 2.

Harjo (Muscogee Creek) will use poetry and storytelling to create a sense of place, inspired by the reimagined exhibit “Here, Now and Always” opening this summer at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture. Ticket proceeds will benefit the museum.

The event also will be live-streamed and access is free with advance registration.

The former New Mexico resident is the nation’s first Native American poet laureate selected by the Librarian of Congress and the second person to serve three terms in a row.

Harjo taught at the University of New Mexico and toggled between Albuquerque and Santa Fe before moving back to her native Tulsa, Oklahoma.

She has penned eight books of poetry, including “Conflict Resolution for Holy Beings” (W.W. Norton, 2015). She also plays the saxophone with her group, the Arrow Dynamics Band, and appeared in HBO’s “Def Poetry Jam” and in venues across the country. She has released several award-winning CDs.

Harjo’s many literary awards include the PEN Center USA Award for Creative Nonfiction, the American Indian Distinguished Achievement in the Arts Award and the New Mexico Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts.

Her fellowships range from the Guggenheim Foundation, the Witter Bynner Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Selected books pre-signed by Harjo will be made available for sale at the in-person event and online through the museum shops.

IF YOU GO
WHAT: U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo

WHERE: New Mexico Museum of Art, St. Francis Auditorium, 107 W. Palace Ave., Santa Fe

WHEN: 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2

HOW MUCH: In-person $25 at eventbrite.com. Live-stream access free with suggested donation. All proceeds benefit the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture’s exhibitions and educational programs. The Museum Foundation requires a proof of vaccination for in-person attendance. 100 seats will be left vacant for social-distancing purposes.


