Geranium needs some TLC to rebound

Q. My mom had a lot of plants. I’ve been able to give away most of them, took some to work and hard as it was – pitched a few. There is one geranium that she had for a long time that I kept. It made an annual trek from the patio each fall and went back out every spring. It bloomed and grew faithfully for her but it’s now looking rough. What should I do for this plant as I really want it to stick around. – M.M., Albuquerque

A. I’m guessing it’s been indoors since it’s still alive and that’s a good thing. I have a couple of suggestions.

First, I’d repot the plant. You don’t say what size the pot is, but I’m guessing it isn’t really small. So, lay down several layers of newspaper on the kitchen table or on the floor.

Lay the pot on its side and dig out the geranium. It’ll be best if you hold off watering for a bit before this process so the soil is drier and lighter, and will more easily fall away from the plant’s roots. Once it’s out of the pot, set it aside.

Next, pitch the old soil. Take the pot outside and empty it completely. Check to see if there are potsherds at the bottom and glean them out of the old soil.

Then, if possible, give the pot a good washing and don’t forget to wash the potsherds, too. Your aim will be to get it as clean and dirt-free as humanly possible. Let them sit and air dry while you tend to the geranium.

You’ll first want to do a visual and hands-on inspection of the plant. In the root area, you’ll want to see plumpish, fairly white roots. Not mushy, grey-blackened or perhaps stinky roots.

You might see what are called root hairs and as long as they aren’t slimy, they can stay. If you do find sickly roots, snip them away using the sharpest pair of scissors you have. The “cleaner” the snip, the healthier the rest of the mass stays.

Next, work your way up the plant itself. Are the stems squishy? If so, they too need to be snipped away.

Work all the way through the plant and snip off dead or damaged leaves, making the plant look as tidy as you can.

Now if the base “trunk” of the geranium is all squishy, then there is trouble and you will need to change plans.

In that case, what you’d want to do would be take cuttings off the “mother” plant and root them.

If the trunk and most of the roots are sound and look OK, then you’ll repot using fresh potting soil.

Arrange the cleaned potsherds in the bottom of the cleaned pot to cover any drain holes, then fill the pot at least halfway with the new soil. If the pot is really large, you can fill the bottom third with “cheap” potting soil to take up some of the room; just make sure the soil surrounds the plant’s roots.

The top two-thirds of the pot is for “good” potting soil. Remember that you are going to use potting soil, not garden soil or topsoil. Those two products are meant to be used in the ground and sometimes contain too much nutrition that might scorch roots if used in a pot. Invest in potting soil.

Pour in a layer of good potting soil and set the geranium on that. Visually imagine the plant’s roots buried to see if once filled with potting soil, will it be too deep?

If so, pour in more soil, adjusting the height of the plant until you can visualize that once filled, the above-ground parts of the plant will sit about 2 to 3 inches below the rim of the pot. You don’t want to bury the plant too deep.

Tamp the fresh soil in and around the roots to sort of “cement” the plant in place as you are filling the pot to stabilize it.

Once the repotting is complete, you’ll need to water thoroughly. Set the pot on a much larger saucer, or if it fits, place it in a sink or tub and get the soil completely wet.

Once you are confident that the soil is wet, drip off the pot and set it on a dry saucer, placing it where it lives in your house.

It is far too soon to even think about placing the geranium outside, so placing it in a bright, fairly sunny, warm spot will be perfect for the time being.

Keep the plant with its new soil watered, just not soggy, and it should rebound for you. It might still look a bit haggard for awhile, but usually geraniums rebound easily once given a bit of TLC.

I mentioned that there might be a need to take cuttings if the plant is too far gone and we’ll continue with that discussion next week.

Something to look forward to while you are out there Diggin’ In.

