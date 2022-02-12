Taos Ski Valley offering programs to get kids into skiing, snowboarding

Economics is frequently a barrier for many people when it comes to skiing, especially youngsters.

Equipment can be costly, while time on the mountain often comes at a premium financially.

Taos Ski Valley, one of New Mexico’s most well-known ski areas, is trying to encourage youngsters to hit the hill through a number of programs with specifically lower costs.

That’s particularly important to this generation of children who have suffered incalculable issues during the virus era.

“There are several pieces to this,” said Taos Ski Valley CEO David Norden. “Most recent current events. Think of what the youths have gone through with this pandemic. It’s been so challenging. And we know over and over and over. We read the studies, the importance of nature and the importance of being outdoors and being in the woods, being active, being social. Skiing and snowboarding has all of that.”

The speed, versatility and excitement of skiing and snowboarding is absolutely geared toward today’s youth, he said, but so many cannot afford it.

“The youth is the future and skiing is an expensive sport,” Norden said. “And we’re trying to find ways to create programs that meet whatever budget or sometimes no budget for the youth, across New Mexico. We’re starting in our backyard because you have to start local first.”

Some of the innovative programs at Taos Ski Valley include:

• Charles N. Romero Snowsports Program for Pueblo Youth, in which, through a variety of grant programs in collaboration with Working on Wellness and the Share Winter Foundation, students from the Taos Pueblo community in grades 4-12 can ski for free for five days, including lift tickets, clothing and equipment rentals, and full or half-day lessons. It is named in memoriam of Charles N. Romero, a member of the Taos Pueblo community and longtime Taos Ski Valley employee.

• School Groups Access, allowing regional students in grades 1-12 the opportunity to ski once a week for five weeks this winter. The program kicked off Jan. 4 and includes half-day lessons all five days, lift tickets, rental equipment and special on-mountain education. While not free, the cost is relatively minimal and open to students outside of Taos County, while qualifying students can receive scholarships.

• Special Needs Access, through the Taos Winter Sports Team, identifying and reaching out to special needs youth and supporting them with scholarships as needed. Taos Ski Valley offers adaptive ski programs to suit a wide range of abilities and needs.

• Female Youth Access provided local girls the chance to participate in the SheJumps Wild Skills Junior Ski Patrol, a day camp for girls to learn mountain safety and first aid while working with the strong women of the ski patrol community. SheJumps is a nonprofit designed to increase women and girls participation in outdoor activities to foster confidence, leadership, and connection to nature and community through free and low-cost outdoor education.

• Give a Kid a LIFT is a new fund held at Taos Community Foundation established in part with a $50,000 contribution from Taos Ski Valley to help children from Taos and Colfax counties overcome financial barriers in experiencing outdoor recreation through skiing, snowboarding, hiking, snowshoeing and more.

“Being outdoors is critical for developing minds, and maintaining mental and physical health, yet some kids in our community don’t have the ability to enjoy our local mountains and rivers to develop a love for nature and outdoor recreation,” said Taos Community Foundation Director Lisa O’Brien. “Our new Give a Kid a LIFT fund, as well as the other generous contributions from Taos Ski Valley and other local and national nonprofits, are helping eliminate some barriers in the outdoor industry here in New Mexico this winter.”