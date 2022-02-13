APD investigating fatal NE Albuquerque shooting

Police say a man was shot and killed inside a Northeast Albuquerque apartment early Saturday morning.

Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police Department, said officers were dispatched to 5328 Montgomery NE at 2:15 a.m. When they got there, they discovered a male who had been shot in the chest and succumbed to his injury at the scene.

“Detectives are interviewing several witnesses and processing the scene,” he said in an email.

No other details on the shooting were immediately available.