Senate budget changes would boost funding for NM officer stipends

SANTA FE — New Mexico would make $55 million available for bonuses intended to help recruit and retain law enforcement officers around the state, under changes to a $8.5 billion spending plan unveiled Saturday by a Senate committee.

The increase in funding for officer hiring and retention stipends — the initial version of the budget bill included $13 million for such incentives — comes after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham accused lawmakers of not taking violent crime seriously enough during this year’s 30-day legislative session.

Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said New Mexico law enforcement agencies currently hire often from one another’s ranks and struggle to retain new recruits.

“Somehow we have to get more officers,” he said, while adding that hiring 1,000 new officers statewide, as proposed by Lujan Grisham, would likely be an unattainable target.

The proposed law enforcement recruitment stipends would be available for local governments to dole out over the next two years, provided they adopt a “community policing” strategy.

In addition, the spending plan debated Saturday would provide hefty pay raises of nearly 16% for State Police officers.

“We do not have enough police officers in the state of New Mexico,” Lujan Grisham said during a recent speech to Albuquerque business leaders.

The increased pay rates are doable due to a state revenue surge generated by increased oil and natural gas production and an uptick in consumer spending.

In all, the budget plan, House Bill 2, would increase state spending by slightly more than $1 billion — or 13.9% — for the fiscal year that starts in July.

Teachers and state employees would also get average 7% pay raises under the plan, which would provide funding to establish a $15 per hour minimum wage for such workers.

That proposed spending growth has prompted unease among some lawmakers, even though the budget bill would set aside about $2.6 billion in cash reserves in case projected revenue levels do not materialize.

But Muñoz said he was hopeful investments in economic development initiatives — such as $50 million for a state “closing” fund — would bear fruit and help avert future spending cuts.

The Senate changes to the spending bill approved last month by the House would keep about $400 million available for tax reductions to be approved during this year’s session.

Several tax proposals are under consideration as the session enters its final week, including cutting the state’s gross receipts tax rate by 0.25 percentage points and exempting Social Security retirement income from taxation for most New Mexicans.

But some lawmakers said they’d prefer a chunk of the state’s revue windfall to go directly back to taxpayers.

“I certainly support rebates going back to the people that helped build this,” said Sen. William Sharer, R-Farmington, referring specifically to those employed in the oil and natural gas industries.

Lawmakers not only have a bonanza of state tax dollars to spend this session, but are also sitting on more than $700 million in unspent federal relief funds.

Those dollars were the subject of a court challenge last fall that pitted a bipartisan group of lawmakers against the Governor’s Office.

Ultimately, the Supreme Court sided with the Legislature in the dispute, ruling lawmakers have the authority to make spending decisions regarding the funding.

Given that backdrop, the revised spending bill would earmark $130 million of the federal relief dollars to bolster a lottery scholarship program so that college students who qualify would have all tuition costs covered for the next four years.

It would also target $247.5 million of those funds for highway repairs and construction around New Mexico, $20 million for statewide highway rest area improvements and at least $20 million to begin construction of a media academy to train students for film industry jobs.

But that issue drew scrutiny when Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces, questioned budget language stipulating the media academy be located in Bernalillo County.

The Senate Finance Committee held off on voting on the proposed budget changes until the issue was clarified.

Meanwhile, also among the changes to the House-approved budget plan was the addition of $15 million to lay the groundwork for a new college of public health that would be a joint effort between the state’s largest universities — University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University.

Several senators have pushed for even more funding for the purpose — a bill filed during this year’s session carried a $75 million price tag — amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has now lasted for nearly two years.

Backers have argued a school of public health would expand New Mexico’s access to research funding and give policymakers more data to make proactive spending decisions when it comes to health care programs.

Sen. Martin Hickey, D-Albuquerque, said the appropriation could also eventually produce hundreds of new public health professionals in New Mexico.

“This appropriation is the transformational act to reverse New Mexico health outcomes,” Hickey told the Journal. “These funds will allow New Mexico to join nearly every other state in having a true school of public health.”

The spending also exemplifies investments in other areas, as lawmakers have described the state’s budget situation as an opportunity to pump more money into programs aimed at fixing a statewide shortages of teachers and nurses after several years of big revenue swings in New Mexico.

But at least some senators also acknowledged the state’s revenue bonanza might not last for long.

“As we move, forward we’re going to have to make sure New Mexico has a sustainable budget,” Muñoz said. “We may not — and probably will not — have this money forever.”