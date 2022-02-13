Procedural clashes erupt at Capitol, slow bill action

SANTA FE — Republican lawmakers employed a procedural maneuver Saturday to block action on a voting proposal backed by Democratic leaders — a reflection of escalating tension in the final stretch of a combative 30-day session.

Even before debate began on the election legislation, seven Republican legislators moved for a call of the Senate — a procedure that prevents the chamber from taking up the bill until every member of the 42-person Senate is present.

Two were absent: a Republican and an independent.

It isn’t clear when or how the impasse will be resolved.

But the procedural move came amid increased partisan conflict as New Mexico lawmakers take up bills on crime, elections and economic development.

Republicans — heavily outnumbered in both chambers — are using what power they have under legislative rules to slow down and interrupt action ahead of the noon Thursday deadline to send bills to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat.

In the House, lawmakers worked through the night Friday and early Saturday as Republicans engaged in lengthy debate, even on bills that eventually won overwhelming support — a strategy GOP members said is intended to leave Democrats in the majority with less time to pass bills opposed by the minority.

“Get over it. That’s the rules. That’s the way they work,” House Minority Leader James Townsend, R-Artesia, said Saturday amid argument over the long hours.

The House floor session started at 8:30 p.m. Friday — after an already full day of committee hearings — and ended after 6 a.m. Saturday, as fresh snow covered the Capitol grounds.

The late hours drew some barbed remarks from Republican lawmakers.

Rep. Meredith Dixon, D-Albuquerque, pushed back on GOP complaints at one point as she presented a bill during 2½ hours of debate as Republicans questioned her economic development legislation.

“I volunteered to stay here all night because there is important work for us to be doing,” she said. “I’m happy to stay up 24 hours.”

‘Lock the doors’

The Senate, in turn, endured its own conflict.

Before discussion began on the voting legislation, Republican senators placed a call of the Senate on the item, preventing debate or a vote on it until every member was physically present.

It’s common for at least some legislators to be absent — because they’re attending committee hearings elsewhere in the Capitol, ill or handling work at their regular jobs.

“Sergeant at arms, round up the members and lock the doors,” Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, declared after Republicans imposed the call of the Senate.

One of the Republicans’ own senators was absent and unable, she said, to be reached by staff: Sen. Gregg Schmedes of Tijeras.

Sen. Jacob Candelaria, an independent from Albuquerque, was also absent.

Candelaria, for his part, told the Journal that he supports the voting legislation but doesn’t intend to be back at the Roundhouse until Tuesday, following his husband’s stint in a high-risk rotation at the University of New Mexico Hospital, where he is a doctor.

Candelaria said he had requested the Senate follow the lead of the House and allow members to participate remotely through an online program during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was denied.

“The callousness with which my request, aimed at reducing the risk that I would pose to my husband and his patients, was denied is really hypocritical,” Candelaria said, noting that Democratic leaders had backed Lujan Grisham’s aggressive pandemic measures.

Schmedes didn’t respond to a message from the Journal.

‘Pick and choose’

The deadline pressure threatens the voting proposal — a priority of Lujan Grisham, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and other high-ranking Democrats.

To reach the governor, it would have to pass the full Senate and advance through the House and its committees in the next four-plus days.

The legislation, Senate Bill 8, has already been scaled back in a series brutal committee hearings. It no longer, for example, calls for automatic voter registration at Motor Vehicle Division offices or for allowing 16-year-olds to vote in school and city elections.

But Toulouse Oliver and other supporters say it still makes important changes intended to improve voter access. Republicans say it lacks adequate safeguards against fraud.

The proposal would establish a permanent absentee list, allowing people to sign up once to receive absentee ballots in future elections; restore the voting rights of felons when they leave incarceration rather than after completing probation or parole; and requiring every county to offer at least two secured, monitored drop boxes where voters could return absentee ballots.

The bill also has provisions for a Native American voting rights act.

The Senate moved on to other businesses with the call unresolved on Senate Bill 8.

But Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, said legislative staff would continue trying get the absent members to appear in person at the Capitol.

He said he was “certainly hopeful that our procedural rules won’t be used to block an incredibly important election conversation we need to have on this floor.”

On the House side, Republican Whip Rod Montoya of Farmington said his caucus would continue to do what it could to prevent passage of bad legislation.

“The only thing the minority is able to do,” he said, “is slow down legislation so the majority has to pick and choose. Do you want to push through as many controversial bills as possible?”

House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, described the lengthy debates as “tedious.” But he said Democrats didn’t take any action to curtail Republicans from making their voice heard even when questions were repetitive.

“I think the same question was asked … dozens of times,” Egolf said.