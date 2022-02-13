State Police arrest suspects in shooting of officer in East Mountains

Authorities have arrested the man and woman allegedly involved in a shootout that left a New Mexico State Police supervisor injured Friday morning near Sedillo Hill.

State Police Chief Tim Johnson said the alleged shooter, Caleb Elledge, 24, and his accomplice Alanna Martinez, 22, were arrested Saturday after being tracked to a home in McIntosh in Torrance County.

He said at least three other men were arrested by State Police on various charges, unrelated to the shooting, during the investigation.

Johnson did not identify the supervisor who was injured but said he left the hospital and returned home to his family on Saturday.

“I’m certain that, upon arrival today from the hospital back to his home, that kiss to his wife and kids felt very much differently than it did yesterday morning,” he said.

Elledge is charged with aggravated battery against a peace officer resulting in great bodily harm, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal damage to property.

Martinez is charged with harboring or aiding a felon.

Elledge, of Los Lunas, has a history of arrests on charges that range from child abuse and drug possession to shooting at or from a motor vehicle. Most recently, court records show Elledge had an arrest warrant out for violating probation after he cut off his ankle monitor last April.

In Friday’s shooting, police said the supervisor was called around 8:15 a.m. to an Edgewood gas station after a woman was reported doing drugs in the bathroom. The supervisor found the woman in a car and the driver, Elledge, rammed the police vehicle before fleeing.

Police said the supervisor gave chase and used a PIT maneuver to stop the car near Sedillo Hill on N.M. 333. At that point, Elledge exchanged gunfire with the supervisor, striking him before the couple fled into the mountains, police said.

On Friday, Johnson said they tracked the car to a couple along Central around 3:15 p.m. The man was booked on an unrelated warrant and the woman was let go after authorities determined they weren’t involved in the shooting.

He said a photo of Martinez shared on Friday evening resulted in a tip that led State Police to a home in McIntosh. They stopped at least two vehicles that left the home Saturday morning.

One driver, Matthew Mitchem, 46, was arrested after he was found with a stolen gun, police said. Another driver, Daniel Brannock, 35, fled from police in a stolen truck until he reached Albuquerque, where he crashed into two vehicles near East Central and was found with a gun and methamphetamine, according to police.

“That’s not even the two people we’re looking for,” Johnson said.

He said around that time, they went up to the home and found Elledge and Martinez inside.

Johnson said they are still looking for people who may have helped them flee the area Friday morning.

“We will find every single one of them and they can expect a knock on their door from the State Police,” he said.

In April 2020, Elledge, known as “Creeper,” was sentenced to a year in Bernalillo County jail and five years of probation after pleading guilty to shooting at or from a motor vehicle and conspiracy charges. The charges stemmed from a few consolidated cases, most notably a 2019 incident in which Elledge fired a gun out of a stolen SUV as he fled from University of New Mexico police officers.

An arrest warrant was issued for Elledge in April 2021 after he allegedly cut his ankle bracelet off the same day he had the straps adjusted by probation officers in Los Lunas, according to court records.

A probation officer wrote that, at the time, Elledge had been on probation for nine months and had already absconded three times and violated multiple conditions of his supervision.

“Elledge is clearly using the opportunity afforded to him (by) the court as a conduit to his criminal behavior, and had demonstrated that he is in no way a good candidate for even the highest level of supervision,” the officer wrote.