Aggie men suffer conference loss at Utah Valley

OREM, Utah — Fardaws Aimaq had 23 points and 12 rebounds as Utah Valley narrowly beat New Mexico State 72-68 on Saturday.

Justin Harmon had 17 points for Utah Valley (16-8, 7-5 Western Athletic Conference). Blaze Nield added 14 points and six assists. Connor Harding had 10 points and six rebounds.

Teddy Allen had 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies (20-4, 9-2), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Mike Peake added 16 points. Jabari Rice had 10 points.

NEW MEXICO ST. (20-4)

McCants 1-8 0-5 2, Alok 0-3 0-0 0, Allen 10-19 4-8 24, Henry 1-5 1-1 3, Rice 4-9 0-0 10, McNair 4-6 1-1 9, Peake 7-10 0-0 16, McKinney 0-1 0-1 0, Avery 0-0 4-4 4, Pryor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 10-20 68.

UTAH VALLEY (16-8)

Fuller 1-1 0-4 2, Aimaq 7-16 7-9 23, Darthard 0-1 0-0 0, Harding 3-6 2-2 10, Nield 4-5 4-5 14, Harmon 5-10 5-7 17, Ceaser 1-5 0-0 2, Battle 0-1 0-0 0, McCord 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 22-46 19-29 72.

Halftime—Utah Valley St. 37-27. 3-Point Goals—New Mexico St. 4-20 (Peake 2-4, Rice 2-6, Alok 0-1, Allen 0-2, McCants 0-3, Henry 0-4), Utah Valley St. 9-15 (Nield 2-2, Aimaq 2-3, Harding 2-3, Harmon 2-3, McCord 1-1, Battle 0-1, Ceaser 0-1, Darthard 0-1). Rebounds—New Mexico St. 34 (Allen 11), Utah Valley St. 34 (Aimaq 12). Assists—New Mexico St. 17 (McCants 6), Utah Valley St. 18 (Nield 6). Total Fouls—New Mexico St. 23, Utah Valley St. 21. A—1,868 (8,500).

FORMER AGGIE DIES: Ishan White, an NMSU men’s basketball signee in 2021, has died in his hometown of St. Stephen, South Carolina. He was 21.

“Nothing can prepare you for the loss of a student-athlete and we are all devastated to learn of Ishan’s passing,” said NMSU head coach Chris Jans.

White never played for the Aggies, having been medically disqualified in the fall.