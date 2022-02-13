Luján to return to Senate soon

New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján posted a video Sunday morning saying he is on the mend after suffering a stroke last month. He said he will be back to Senate in a matter of weeks.

“I’m doing well, I’m strong and I’m back on the road to recovery,” Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., said in a video posted to Twitter.

Luján’s stroke raised questions about when he could return to the Senate. But he appeared alongside his doctors on Sunday and said he would be back soon.

“I’m going to beat this and I’ll be stronger when I come out,” Luján said.

Dr. Michel Torbey, the chairman of the Department of neurology at University of New Mexico Hospital also said Luján was on his way to recovery.

“We knew right away he’s going to be the type of patient who would take his health seriously and get back to a healthy and active lifestyle,” he said.