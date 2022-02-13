11 stabbed in apparently random attack

A man is in custody in connection with a stabbing spree Sunday that started in Downtown, stretched across the city, and left 11 people injured.

No one was killed but at least two people were in critical condition after the attacks, according to Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman.

Gallegos said that around 11 a.m. a person was stabbed outside of Sister Bar on Central in Downtown, which was apparently the first in the series of stabbings, most of which took place along Central.

All told, police said they are investigating seven scenes where people were stabbed in apparently random attacks. One of the scenes was a homeless encampment.

“There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason,” Gallegos said during a press conference Sunday evening.

Police took the man into custody near Lomas and Wyoming NE after a stabbing. The man had a knife near him at the time he was arrested, Gallegos said. Authorities have not released his name or said what charges he may face.

Gallegos said the victims’ injuries ranged from superficial wounds to more serious injuries. Several people were taken to four different hospitals, he said.

Rob, who didn’t want to give his last name, said he was held up by the suspect near Wyoming and Central, shortly before the man was taken into custody. Rob said the suspect was riding a bicycle.

“He was talking crazy, he was angry about something,” said Rob, who wasn’t hurt. “As soon as he dropped the bike he pulled his blade out.”