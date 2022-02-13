Senate endorses plan to expand NM scholarship program

SANTA FE — A proposal to expand a college scholarship program for older students returning to school won approval Sunday in the state Senate as lawmakers enter the final four days of the session.

The legislation, Senate Bill 140, is aimed at students who aren’t covered by New Mexico’s existing lottery scholarship program, which is designed for recent high school graduates.

Instead, the target population is adults who have some college credits but want to return to school to finish a degree. Coursework toward some certificates, such as in welding, would also be covered.

The state’s Opportunity Scholarship, as it’s called, already offers aid to full-time students seeking a two-year degree.

But Sen. Liz Stefanics, a Cerrillos Democrat who sponsored the bill, said the proposal would broaden the program to cover four-year degrees and add flexibility for students who can’t take a full load of courses.

It would, she said, help students who must balance college classes with work or child care.

They could take as little as six credit hours a semester as they pursue an associate’s or bachelor’s degree or certain certificates at a public college or university.

The legislation is a priority of Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. To reach her desk, the bill will have to make it through the state House by noon Thursday.

“Whether it’s a certificate in welding or a four-year degree in education,” Lujan Grisham said in a written statement, “the Opportunity Scholarship clears a pathway for all New Mexicans to build a brighter future.”

The bill picked up bipartisan support Sunday, clearing the Senate on a 30-6 vote after about an hour of debate.

It’s expected to cost New Mexico about $104 million a year.

The six Republican lawmakers who opposed the bill questioned its cost and said students or colleges might “game” the system. The proposal is so flexible, they said, that returning students could take up to 160 credit hours for free, even though most bachelor’s degrees require only 120 hours.

Sen. Stuart Ingle, R-Portales, said the legislation might motivate colleges to raise tuition and fees, knowing the state will pick up the tab for students covered by the program.

“This obligation is pretty far reaching,” Ingle said.

Other opponents had broader objections, contending New Mexico already offers robust programs to help college students but not to adults who choose a career over higher education.

“We need to do more for the students who don’t want to go straight to college or don’t want to go to college at all,” Senate Minority Whip Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, said.

The proposal, however, had broad support.

Stefanics said the Higher Education Department will oversee the program and ensure it’s administered properly. The Opportunity Scholarship would pay for only one bachelor’s degree, she said, not a graduate degree or a second bachelor’s degree.

And the scholarship, she said, would kick in only after other aid is applied to the student’s account, ensuring it doesn’t supplant, say, an athletics or honors scholarship.

It would build on New Mexico’s success creating the “most accessible” system of higher education in the country, Stefanics said.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman George Muñoz, D-Gallup, supported the bill and said lawmakers can take action if universities try to “milk” the system.

“This is a way for a student to go to school and not end up in debt,” Muñoz said.

His support was key, as members of the Senate Finance Committee are working on the broader $8.5 billion state budget plan for the coming year. The budget proposal hasn’t been finalized yet.

As the bill heads to the House, it will be carried by state Rep. Joy Garratt, an Albuquerque Democrat and cosponsor of the legislation.