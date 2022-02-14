A love sparked at Isotopes Park

Prev 1 of 5 Next

Stephen Baros still can’t really believe it.

And in case he needed any helpful reminders of how lucky he is to be married to the girl of his dreams for three years now, he has loved ones around him to help.

“My brother told me when I got engaged and then when I married her, ‘I can’t believe you married the ‘Topes girl!”

Stephen and Lillian Baros lived all of three minutes apart from one another in Santa Fe, shopped at the same grocery store and had several mutual friends but somehow had never met before getting hit with a little bit of Albuquerque Isotopes magic on a random spring night 60 miles south of home down the first base line at the ball park.

To be more specific, the very on-brand New Mexico Valentine’s Day love story of Stephen and Lillian Baros, who are now married and expecting their first child in May to make their family of four (each has a daughter from a previous relationship) a family of five, began on Holly Holm Bobblehead night at Isotopes Park on April 16, 2016.

Lillian was there starting a night of celebration for her 30th birthday with friends, and Stephen was at the game with family hoping to get a bobblehead as he and his dad have been big fans of Holm since her Hall of Fame boxing career.

As Stephen, now 37, and his brother were talking early in the game, they saw a group of women walking toward seats in the row behind them.

They recognized several of them — a cousin of the Baros and two high school classmates among them.

Then there was one woman he had never seen before.

“I was just like, ‘Oh, nice to meet you,'” he recalls of his playing-it-cool introduction with Lillian. “But you know, when I saw her, she was the most beautiful, gorgeous girl I’ve ever seen in real life. She was like what you see in magazines or on TV. So I was like, Oh my gosh, this girl is gorgeous.”

They all enjoyed the nice night at the Isotopes game. And the sting of Stephen getting to the game too late to get one of the free Holm bobblehead dolls seemed to go away as he kept thinking about the stranger sitting in the row behind him.

“At one point, I told my brother to take a picture of me, but I told him to make sure to get Lillian in it,” said Stephen.

A few days after the game, and this being a new generation of connecting with people, a mutual friend wished Lillian a happy birthday on Facebook that Stephen saw, leading to his adding a message saying he enjoyed meeting her at the game.

Lillian saw it and asked him to be friends on social media. Then came text messages and phone calls soon thereafter.

“From the moment we started talking to each other, it has never stopped,” said Lillian. “It seemed right from the start and it still does.”

Their friendship developed instantly — so much so that when Stephen invited Lillian to visit his sister in Arizona the week of the Fourth of July holiday, Lillian was pretty sure that was a sign the two were about to take the next step in their relationship beyond just being friends.

That wasn’t what Stephen had in mind, though. He says he was at a point in his life where he was trying hard to stay single for a while and just be friends with Lillian.

“Yeah, he friend-zoned me,” Lillian recalls. “I couldn’t believe it, but he just wanted to just be friends. I was devastated.”

But she wasn’t deterred. She, like Stephen, had felt shortly after turning 30 she was in a different point in her life, too, and was handling such things differently than in her 20s.

“At any other time in my life, if a guy I was interested in had just wanted to be friends, I would have been like, ‘OK. Bye. No big deal.’ And just moved on,” Lillian said. “But instead, I didn’t decide to just try to move on and forget about him. We kept talking and stayed friends. It wasn’t too long before he realized what he did. And I was ready to jump on board once he realized he was wrong.”

Not even a week after Lillian found out Stephen just wanted to be friends, it hit Stephen like a ton of bricks. “Friend-zoning” the beautiful woman he felt so strongly about didn’t make much sense.

“There was just this sense of regret like, ‘You’re an idiot. What are you doing?'” he recalls. “… I called her and said we need to talk.”

The rest, as they say, is history. A date turned into more. Their two daughters — 5 and 9 at the time — hit it off from the start, and the friend zone faded fast.

The following year, they had a group of friends meet at an Isotopes game to commemorate being together a year — a tradition that remains for the couple each summer.

So when in 2018 Stephen made sure all their family was at the game, Lillian didn’t think much of it. Nor did she think much of it when he said because they had bought such a large group of tickets for that year’s game the Isotopes had invited them on the field for a contest between innings.

And, as the two stood near the third base dugout with a camera on them as the Isotopes and Sacramento River Cats players were warming up for the sixth inning on the field behind them, Isotopes Marketing and Promotions Manager Dylan Storm asked if they wanted to take the free Isotopes T-shirt he was offering or choose whatever was in the mystery box Stephen was holding.

It was a nice shirt, but Lillian chose the box.

Stephen reached in, grabbed an engagement ring, dropped to one knee and began talking.

“I feel so bad because I think I blanked out when he was talking to me and proposing and I can’t remember what he was saying,” Lillian said.

She may not have heard all the words he had prepared and probably agonized going over 1,000 times in his head before that moment, but she got the message.

They got married in 2019.

“I knew from that first day she’s the most beautiful and gorgeous woman I’ve ever seen in real life,” Stephen said. “But as time went on, even right away in those first couple of months, and we’ve been together six years now and have a baby on the way, I realize now it’s her inner beauty that’s so special. … She’s humble. She’s loving and caring and just such a special human on the inside that that’s what got me to just totally fall, head over heels fall in love.”

So, does he really talk like that all the time, or just around Valentine’s Day and when a reporter is listening?

“No, every day he’s like this,” Lillian said with some tears building up. “It’s sweet. And I’m pregnant so it gets me all the time.”

After no season in 2020 and a pandemic keeping them away in 2021, the Baros family says they look forward to a trip to Isotopes Park again this summer with their family of five.

“We wouldn’t have met had it not been for that night at an Isotopes game,” Stephen said. “And we can’t wait to get our newest Isotopes fan out to a game with our family very soon.”