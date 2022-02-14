Union Pacific Railroad reimbursing Tempe for 2020 derailment

TEMPE, Ariz. — Union Pacific Railroad will be reimbursing Tempe nearly $482,000 for expenses related to the July 2020 train derailment, according to city officials.

They said the reimbursement covers repair and replacement of damaged city property, incident response costs, traffic control, environmental testing and other expenses.

City Council members approved the agreement during their meeting Thursday.

Union Pacific spent about $11 million to repair and replace portions of the historic railroad bridge over Tempe Town Lake.

The company owns the railroad bridge that was built in 1912.

Union Pacific also repaired portions of Rio Salado Parkway and damage to Tempe Beach Park including trees and streetlights.