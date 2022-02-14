Authorities ID body found in desert area near Tucson airport

TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities have identified a body found in a desert area near Tucson International Airport and it’s being investigated as homicide case.

Tucson police, Tucson Airport Authority police and city fire department crews responded to the scene Friday after a passer-by reported seeing the body.

Authorities said the victim was dead at the scene and has been identified as 32-year-old Gabriel Orduno.

The possible cause of death hasn’t been released and police said it remains an active investigation.