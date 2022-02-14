 Stocks slip on Wall Street with eyes on Ukraine crisis - Albuquerque Journal

Stocks slip on Wall Street with eyes on Ukraine crisis

By Damian J. Troise / Associated Press

Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as investors watch the developing situation in Ukraine as Russia amasses troops on the border.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 10:16 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 323 points, or 0.9%, to 34,408 and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%.

Smaller company stocks held up better than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 rose 0.1%.

Health care companies and banks were among the biggest weights dragging the market lower. Pfizer shed 3.3% and Citigroup fell 1.4%.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2% from 1.94% late Friday.

The broader market stumbled late Friday after the White House told Americans to leave Ukraine within 48 hours over concerns that Russia could invade that country soon. Other governments including Russia pulled diplomats and their citizens out of the country.

Nations are still searching for a diplomatic solution to the situation and Russia’s top diplomat advised Russian President Vladimir Putin to continue a dialogue with the U.S. and its allies. A potential escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine weighed heavily on European markets, which fell sharply.

Crude oil prices remained relatively stable while natural gas prices rose 4.1%. Russia is one of the biggest oil producers. Any military action that disrupts supplies could send shockwaves through energy markets and global industry.

The crisis in Ukraine is yet another concern for investors as they try to figure out how rising inflation and looming interest rate hikes will impact investments and the economy. Inflation stands at a four-decade high and the Federal Reserve is planning to raise interest rates to help cool inflation.

The central bank is expected to start raising its benchmark interest rate in March and Wall Street expects as many as seven rate hikes this year.

Investors are also reviewing the latest round of corporate earnings, in part to get a better understanding of how companies are dealing with high inflation. Some of the more notable companies reporting earnings this week include Airbnb on Tuesday, DoorDash on Wednesday and Walmart on Thursday.

Investors will also get more updates on inflation and how that might be impacting spending. The Labor Department will release its January report for prices at the wholesale level on Tuesday and the Commerce Department will release its January retail sales report on Wednesday.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
11 injured in seemingly random stabbing spree, suspect ID'd
ABQnews Seeker
Police identify suspect, booked into MDC ... Police identify suspect, booked into MDC on multiple charges
2
Sen. Luján says he will return to Senate soon
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmaker posts his first video update ... Lawmaker posts his first video update since suffering a stroke
3
Senate OKs plan to expand scholarship program
ABQnews Seeker
Proposal is targeted at adults returning ... Proposal is targeted at adults returning to complete degree
4
ABQ neighborhood pulls together for charity
ABQnews Seeker
Active retirement community adopts a different ... Active retirement community adopts a different charity each year
5
Suit: Loss of blood sample led to dismissal of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rape kit took 5 years to ... Rape kit took 5 years to process, suit alleges
6
$38M headed to NM for EV chargers; is the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Governor: Electric vehicles 'key' to reducing ... Governor: Electric vehicles 'key' to reducing emissions
7
Threat spurs US to halt all Mexican avocado imports
From the newspaper
Phone message led to suspension Phone message led to suspension
8
Victims' grieving families feel like their cases have been ...
ABQnews Seeker
Victims' grieving families feel like their ... Victims' grieving families feel like their cases have been forgotten
9
State Police arrest suspects in shooting of officer in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Couple, arrested after being tracked to ... Couple, arrested after being tracked to a home in Torrance County, face multiple charges in incident injuring lieutenant
10
Procedural move from Republicans delays voting bill
ABQnews Seeker
Maneuver comes amid rising tensions at ... Maneuver comes amid rising tensions at Roundhouse during 30-day session