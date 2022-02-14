 State Rep. Georgene Louis arrested on drunken driving charges - Albuquerque Journal

State Rep. Georgene Louis arrested on drunken driving charges

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Rep. Georgene Louis, D-Albuquerque, sits in the Speaker’s chair during American Indian Day at the NM State Legislature at the Roundhouse, Friday, February 4, 2022. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — A state lawmaker was booked into the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility early Monday morning after being charged with aggravated drunken driving.

Booking mug for Rep. Georgene Louis on Monday, February 14, 2022. (SF County)

Rep. Georgene Louis, D-Albuquerque, is also facing charges of speeding and failing to show her vehicle registration and proof of insurance, according to jail records.

Louis, an attorney and five-term lawmaker, is the chairwoman of the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee.

The committee had been scheduled to meet Monday with just three-plus days left in this year’s 30-day legislative session, but the committee hearing was canceled without explanation.

House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, issued a brief statement about the situation.

“Georgene is a dear friend and a truly excellent legislator,” Egolf said. “Until I have more information about the facts of this incident or the opportunity to speak to her directly, I cannot make any further comment.”

Louis, an enrolled member of Acoma Pueblo, unsuccessfully sought the Democratic Party’s nomination last year for an open Albuquerque-area congressional seat.

When she announced her campaign, she said her experiences as a teen mom who worked her way through college and law school as a single parent would make her a natural successor to former U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, who was appointed as U.S. interior secretary.

Meanwhile, the charges against Louis mark the latest drunken driving allegations to hit the Roundhouse.

Most recently, former state Sen. Richard Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente, was sentenced to five days in jail in 2020 after being convicted of drunken driving charges stemming from a 2019 incident in which he plowed into another vehicle that had stopped at a red light in Española, injuring both occupants of the other vehicle.

Before that, ex-Rep. Monica Youngblood, an Albuquerque Republican, was convicted of aggravated drunken driving in 2018 after being arrested at a sobriety checkpoint. She was sentenced to one day in jail

Both Martinez and Youngblood declined to resign from office, but both lost their re-election campaigns, Youngblood in 2018 and Martinez in 2020.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

