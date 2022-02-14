 Jill Biden turns Valentine's Day into lesson for 2nd graders - Albuquerque Journal

Jill Biden turns Valentine’s Day into lesson for 2nd graders

By Darlene Superville / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

WASHINGTON — Jill Biden has turned Valentine’s Day into a lesson for second graders.

The first lady and longtime teacher had Washington elementary school students design Valentine’s Day hearts that are hanging in the East Wing of the White House.

Twenty second graders from Aiton Elementary School and their teacher, Alejandro Diasgranados, also toured the White House on Monday and saw their “heart work” on display. It was the first time many of these students have been to the White House, Biden’s office said.

The first lady also took the group to the North Lawn to see her Valentine’s Day installation: hand-painted, wooden artwork in the shapes of the Bidens’ puppy, Commander, and cat, Willow. There’s also a separate heart-shaped cut-out inscribed with 1 Corinthians 13:13, “Three things will last forever — faith, hope and love — and the greatest of these is love.”

The students cheered loudly as their school bus pulled up to the mansion, where a White House aide greeted them as they hopped off. Commander barked as they entered the building.

“That’s the paparazzi!” shouted one boy as he pointed toward journalists who had gathered to witness the arrival.

Group photos were taken both inside and outside the White House, and the first lady sent the students on their way with White House cookies. She was heard apologizing to one of the adults chaperoning the group for giving sugar to the children.

Asked about the wrist corsage she was wearing, the first lady told reporters that it was a Valentine’s Day gift from her husband, President Joe Biden.

Students in both of Diasgranados’ second grade classes designed two Valentine’s Day hearts using a template and instructions provided by the first lady’s office.

Each student was asked to use words that reflect her values in their designs: compassion, courage, family, gratitude, healing, hope, kindness, love, peace, strength and unity.

The hearts have been strung together and are hanging in a window just inside the entrance to the East Wing, along with three large red hearts placed on the floor that say “hope,” “healing” and “love,” according to a photograph provided by the first lady’s office.

She signed the “healing” heart with “Love, Jill.”

Diasgranados is Washington’s 2021 Teacher of the Year. Biden, a veteran community college professor, met Diasgranados last October when she and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona hosted the 2020 and 2021 Teachers of the Year at the White House.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
State Rep. Georgene Louis arrested on drunken driving charges
ABQnews Seeker
A state lawmaker was booked into ... A state lawmaker was booked into the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility early Monday morning after being charged with aggravated drunken driving. Rep. ...
2
11 injured in seemingly random stabbing spree, suspect ID'd
ABQnews Seeker
Police identify suspect, booked into MDC ... Police identify suspect, booked into MDC on multiple charges
3
Sen. Luján says he will return to Senate soon
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmaker posts his first video update ... Lawmaker posts his first video update since suffering a stroke
4
Senate OKs plan to expand scholarship program
ABQnews Seeker
Proposal is targeted at adults returning ... Proposal is targeted at adults returning to complete degree
5
ABQ neighborhood pulls together for charity
ABQnews Seeker
Active retirement community adopts a different ... Active retirement community adopts a different charity each year
6
Suit: Loss of blood sample led to dismissal of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rape kit took 5 years to ... Rape kit took 5 years to process, suit alleges
7
$38M headed to NM for EV chargers; is the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Governor: Electric vehicles 'key' to reducing ... Governor: Electric vehicles 'key' to reducing emissions
8
Threat spurs US to halt all Mexican avocado imports
From the newspaper
Phone message led to suspension Phone message led to suspension
9
Victims' grieving families feel like their cases have been ...
ABQnews Seeker
Victims' grieving families feel like their ... Victims' grieving families feel like their cases have been forgotten
10
State Police arrest suspects in shooting of officer in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Couple, arrested after being tracked to ... Couple, arrested after being tracked to a home in Torrance County, face multiple charges in incident injuring lieutenant