Oh baby! Rams’ Jefferson wins Super Bowl, welcomes a son

By Greg Beacham / Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Van Jefferson won the Super Bowl on Sunday, and it wasn’t even the best part of his weekend.

The Rams receiver welcomed a newborn son hours after Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, attended the Super Bowl, but left on a stretcher during the game after going into labor. Samaria had already told the Rams not to tell her husband if their second child decided to arrive during the game.

After the Rams finished off Cincinnati, Jefferson rushed to the hospital to join her, later posting a photo of himself holding his son.

Jefferson had four catches for 23 yards in the Rams’ victory over the Bengals to complete his second NFL season.

The Florida product started all 21 games for Los Angeles, and he was the Rams’ second-leading receiver by yardage during the regular season with 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns. He added nine catches for 102 yards in the playoffs.

