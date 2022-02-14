 Judge dismisses Palin's libel lawsuit against New York Times - Albuquerque Journal

Judge dismisses Palin’s libel lawsuit against New York Times

By Tom Hays / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

NEW YORK — A judge said Monday he’ll dismiss a libel lawsuit that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin filed against The New York Times, claiming the newspaper damaged her reputation with an editorial falsely linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff made the ruling with a jury still deliberating at a New York City trial where the former Alaska governor and vice-presidential candidate testified last week.

The judge said Palin had failed to show that The Times had acted out of malice, something required in libel lawsuits involving public figures.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said he let jury deliberations continue in case his decision winds up being reversed on appeal.

“This is the kind of case that inevitably goes up on appeal,” Rakoff said in an explanation from the bench.

Lawyers for both Palin and The Times declined to immediately comment on the judge’s decision.

Palin sued The Times in 2017, claiming the newspaper had damaged her career as a political commentator and consultant with the editorial about gun control published after U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, was wounded when a man with a history of anti-GOP activity opened fire on a Congressional baseball team practice in Washington.

In the editorial, The Times wrote that before the 2011 mass shooting in Arizona that severely wounded former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords and killed six others, Palin’s political action committee had contributed to an atmosphere of violence by circulating a map of electoral districts that put Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized crosshairs.

The Times acknowledged that then-editorial page editor James Bennet had inserted wording that wrongly described both the map, and any link to the shooting. But the newspaper’s lawyers said he made an “honest mistake” that was never intended to harm Palin.

To prove malice, Palin’s lawyers had to show that Bennet knew the wording was false or he knew that there was “a high probability” that it was false, the judge said.

Despite his ruling, Rakoff said he was “hardly surprised Ms. Palin brought a lawsuit. … I think this is an example of very unfortunate editorializing on the part of The Times.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
State Rep. Georgene Louis arrested on drunken driving charges
ABQnews Seeker
A state lawmaker was booked into ... A state lawmaker was booked into the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility early Monday morning after being charged with aggravated drunken driving. Rep. ...
2
11 injured in seemingly random stabbing spree, suspect ID'd
ABQnews Seeker
Police identify suspect, booked into MDC ... Police identify suspect, booked into MDC on multiple charges
3
Sen. Luján says he will return to Senate soon
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmaker posts his first video update ... Lawmaker posts his first video update since suffering a stroke
4
Senate OKs plan to expand scholarship program
ABQnews Seeker
Proposal is targeted at adults returning ... Proposal is targeted at adults returning to complete degree
5
ABQ neighborhood pulls together for charity
ABQnews Seeker
Active retirement community adopts a different ... Active retirement community adopts a different charity each year
6
Suit: Loss of blood sample led to dismissal of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rape kit took 5 years to ... Rape kit took 5 years to process, suit alleges
7
$38M headed to NM for EV chargers; is the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Governor: Electric vehicles 'key' to reducing ... Governor: Electric vehicles 'key' to reducing emissions
8
Threat spurs US to halt all Mexican avocado imports
From the newspaper
Phone message led to suspension Phone message led to suspension
9
Victims' grieving families feel like their cases have been ...
ABQnews Seeker
Victims' grieving families feel like their ... Victims' grieving families feel like their cases have been forgotten
10
State Police arrest suspects in shooting of officer in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Couple, arrested after being tracked to ... Couple, arrested after being tracked to a home in Torrance County, face multiple charges in incident injuring lieutenant