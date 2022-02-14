Gunman who shot 5 Phoenix police officers died by suicide

PHOENIX — A gunman who shot and wounded five Phoenix police patrol officers and injured four others last week died by suicide, authorities said Monday.

An autopsy done by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office states that 36-year-old Morris Richard Jones III died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Police had gone to a home Friday in the pre-dawn hours in response to a 911 call reporting a woman had been shot.

Investigators said the incident apparently started as a domestic dispute between Jones and his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Shatifah Lobley of Phoenix.

Police believe Lobley was shot before Jones’ confrontation with police and she died after being taken to a hospital.

The couple’s 1-month-old girl was unharmed.

Five officers were shot and wounded and four others were injured by ricochet or shrapnel.

Only one officer remains hospitalized as of Monday.

“The first officer, who was shot multiple times, that’s the officer that remains in the hospital and that one will likely be an extended recovery time,” said Sgt. Ann Justus, a police spokeswoman.

She said the other injured officers are either at varying levels of recovery or expected to return to work soon.