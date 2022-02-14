 Woman in critical condition after being pulled from burning home - Albuquerque Journal

Woman in critical condition after being pulled from burning home

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Firefighters were called to a house fire on the 500 block of Veranda NW Monday afternoon. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis / Albuquerque Journal)

Firefighters pulled a woman from a burning home in Northwest Albuquerque Monday afternoon. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Lt. Tom Ruiz, a spokesman for Albuquerque Fire Rescue, said around noon firefighters were called to a home on the 500 block of Veranda, near 5th and Candelaria. When they arrived they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

“As crews attempted to enter the single-story residential home they encountered heavy smoke and flames,” Ruiz said. “When they entered the home engine 4 came into contact with the homeowner, they believe. That person was unconscious, they were able to pull that victim out of the house and at that point the victim had no pulse and was unconscious.”

He said she was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital.

“Firefighters encountered extremely, extremely difficult fire conditions,” Ruiz said. “The homeowner had a lot of objects inside the home… a lot of objects, extremely low visibility, high heat conditions, made for dangerous conditions inside the home.”

He said the firefighters were able to contain the fire to the back bedroom where it had started and keep it from spreading to neighboring houses. However the home is now untenable due to smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It’s the second time in a couple of weeks that firefighters have had to rescue someone from a burning building.

On Jan. 31, firefighters pulled a man and a woman from a home on Glorieta and Beuna Ventura NE. The woman in that instance died from her injuries and the case is being investigated as a homicide since it appears the fire was intentionally set.


