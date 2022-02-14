Senate OKs bill to aid investigation of missing Native persons

SANTA FE — Legislation to empower the Attorney General’s Office to investigate and prosecute cases of missing or murdered Indigenous women passed the Senate on an 34-0 vote Monday.

The proposal, Senate Bill 12, is aimed at easing jurisdictional complications and applying extra resources to help solve the cases.

It creates a specialist position within the office to focus on the work.

The bill is jointly sponsored by Sen. Shannon Pinto, D-Gallup, and Senate Majority Whip Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque.

It heads next to the House.

Lawmakers on Monday also sent to the governor a proposal to establish an annual event dedicated to helping the families of missing persons in New Mexico.

Senate Bill 13 would bring government agencies together to help families file missing-person reports, submit DNA records and meet with investigators.