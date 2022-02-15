Digital project on enslaved Indigenous people awarded $1.5M grant from Mellon Foundation

Estevan Rael-Gálvez knows the importance of recording history.

It’s been his life’s work.

On Monday, the digital project, “Native Bound-Unbound: Archive of Indigenous Americans Enslaved,” was awarded a $1.5 million grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

Rael-Gálvez created the three-year project, which begins this month.

The project will create a digital database and centralized repository centered on the experiences and histories of millions of enslaved Indigenous Americans.

“The goal of ‘Native Bound-Unbound’ is to gather data, records, and stories, and in time, to transform that content into digital exhibitions, chronologies, and new types of cartographies into a single, public website,” Rael-Gálvez said. “When it is completed, the repository will offer a distinct source of materials that have never been organized into a single collection and will provide a major source for educators, scholars, storytellers, artists, and most critically, descendants.”

Slavery was experienced by millions of Indigenous people beginning in 1492 and including regions of the United States.

Rael-Gálvez said these stories are often left out of the national narrative. He said the histories are reflected in records that exist in archival repositories around the country and the globe, and include legal cases, censuses, letters, last wills, newspapers, photographs, and church records for baptisms, marriages, and burials.

Families also hold personal records, objects, photographs, and stories about their ancestors.

“I have imagined and been developing this project for decades. Collectively, these archival imprints encompass the indelible stories of people, places, and moments in time, and when drawn together, promise to deepen the national narrative and consciousness,” he said. “Above all, this project holds the potential for understanding, transcendence, and healing

in descendant communities.”

Rael-Gálvez also descends from enslaved people.

“It is crucial to better research, archive, and share with wider audiences the people who have been left out of or diminished in our historical and cultural narratives and understanding,” said Justin Garrett Moore, Mellon Humanities in Place Program Officer. ” ‘Native Bound-Unbound’ has the potential to amplify and expand knowledge about Indigenous American slavery and serve as a tool for descendants of enslaved Indigenous Americans to access generational memory and see themselves reflected in history and in the public sphere.”

The Mellon Foundation is providing the funding through the School for Advanced Research, based in Santa Fe.

“We are excited to collaborate in this innovative, groundbreaking initiative, which is wholly aligned with our institution’s efforts to advance an understanding of humanity through a combination of creative practice and scholarly research in Native American arts, anthropology, and related disciplines,” said Michael F. Brown, School for Advanced Research president.