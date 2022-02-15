 Digital project on enslaved Indigenous people awarded $1.5M grant from Mellon Foundation - Albuquerque Journal

Digital project on enslaved Indigenous people awarded $1.5M grant from Mellon Foundation

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Estevan Rael-Gálvez is leading the digital project, “Native Bound-Unbound: Archive of Indigenous Americans Enslaved,” was awarded a $1.5 million grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

Estevan Rael-Gálvez knows the importance of recording history.

It’s been his life’s work.

On Monday, the digital project, “Native Bound-Unbound: Archive of Indigenous Americans Enslaved,” was awarded a $1.5 million grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

Rael-Gálvez created the three-year project, which begins this month.

The project will create a digital database and centralized repository centered on the experiences and histories of millions of enslaved Indigenous Americans.

“The goal of ‘Native Bound-Unbound’ is to gather data, records, and stories, and in time, to transform that content into digital exhibitions, chronologies, and new types of cartographies into a single, public website,” Rael-Gálvez said. “When it is completed, the repository will offer a distinct source of materials that have never been organized into a single collection and will provide a major source for educators, scholars, storytellers, artists, and most critically, descendants.”

Slavery was experienced by millions of Indigenous people beginning in 1492 and including regions of the United States.

Rael-Gálvez said these stories are often left out of the national narrative. He said the histories are reflected in records that exist in archival repositories around the country and the globe, and include legal cases, censuses, letters, last wills, newspapers, photographs, and church records for baptisms, marriages, and burials.

Families also hold personal records, objects, photographs, and stories about their ancestors.

“I have imagined and been developing this project for decades. Collectively, these archival imprints encompass the indelible stories of people, places, and moments in time, and when drawn together, promise to deepen the national narrative and consciousness,” he said. “Above all, this project holds the potential for understanding, transcendence, and healing

in descendant communities.”

Rael-Gálvez also descends from enslaved people.

“It is crucial to better research, archive, and share with wider audiences the people who have been left out of or diminished in our historical and cultural narratives and understanding,” said Justin Garrett Moore, Mellon Humanities in Place Program Officer. ” ‘Native Bound-Unbound’ has the potential to amplify and expand knowledge about Indigenous American slavery and serve as a tool for descendants of enslaved Indigenous Americans to access generational memory and see themselves reflected in history and in the public sphere.”

The Mellon Foundation is providing the funding through the School for Advanced Research, based in Santa Fe.

“We are excited to collaborate in this innovative, groundbreaking initiative, which is wholly aligned with our institution’s efforts to advance an understanding of humanity through a combination of creative practice and scholarly research in Native American arts, anthropology, and related disciplines,” said Michael F. Brown, School for Advanced Research president.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Digital project on enslaved Indigenous people awarded $1.5M grant ...
ABQnews Seeker
Estevan Rael-Gálvez knows the importance of ... Estevan Rael-Gálvez knows the importance of recording history. It's been his life's work. On Monday, the digital project, 'Native Bound-Unbound: Archive of Indigenous Americans ...
2
State Rep. Georgene Louis arrested on drunken driving charges
ABQnews Seeker
State Rep. Georgene Louis was booked ... State Rep. Georgene Louis was booked into a Santa Fe jail early Monday morning on charges of aggravated drunken driving after being pulled over ...
3
Former CO food company launches in Northern NM
ABQnews Seeker
FishSki Provisions, a food company that ... FishSki Provisions, a food company that specializes in air-dried grits and macaroni and cheese with green and red chile, moved its headquarters from Boulder, ...
4
Senate OKs bill to aid investigation of missing Native ...
ABQnews Seeker
Legislation to empower the Attorney General's ... Legislation to empower the Attorney General's Office to investigate and prosecute cases of missing or murdered Indigenous women passed the Senate on an 34-0 ...
5
Woman in critical condition after being pulled from burning ...
ABQnews Seeker
Firefighters pulled a woman from a ... Firefighters pulled a woman from a burning home in Northwest Albuquerque Monday afternoon. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Lt. Tom ...
6
‘Second Chance’ bill removed from consideration
ABQnews Seeker
The sponsors of a proposal to ... The sponsors of a proposal to prohibit life sentences without the possibility of parole for juveniles convicted of first-degree murder say they are pulling ...
7
New crime, law enforcement package emerges in Senate
ABQnews Seeker
A legislative package moving quickly in ... A legislative package moving quickly in the state Senate focuses on law enforcement retention, training and hiring practices as lawmakers take aim at New ...
8
11 injured in seemingly random stabbing spree, suspect ID'd
ABQnews Seeker
Police identify suspect, booked into MDC ... Police identify suspect, booked into MDC on multiple charges
9
Like ants, Silicon Valley drawn to tax loophole
ABQnews Seeker
Section 1202 of the tax law ... Section 1202 of the tax law was enacted in 1993. It was intended to provide a tax break that would encourage investment in certain ...