Police charge alleged attacker in stabbings

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Tobias Gutierrez

A man suspected of stabbing up to 11 people as he bicycled around Albuquerque on Sunday has a history of drug and burglary convictions that sent him to prison in 2008.

Tobias Gutierrez, 42, was charged Monday with two counts of aggravated battery for two of those stabbings, including one near the University of New Mexico. Police said the other stabbings require further investigation.

In a criminal complaint, police described a chaotic series of reports of a man riding a small BMX bicycle and armed with a large knife stabbing people at seven locations around Albuquerque.

The sequence of reports suggest the attacker rode his bicycle eastbound on Central stabbing random victims he encountered over a period of several hours. At least four of the victims required treatment for their wounds at a hospital.

Police first responded to a report at 11:15 a.m. of a man stabbed in the hand outside Sister Bar near Central and Fifth.

About an hour later, a man was slashed on the arm outside The Zone Smoke Shop near Central and Yale, across from UNM.

Witnesses said the attacker had been “acting strangely in the parking lot” asking people for money and cigarettes minutes before the attack.

About 1 p.m., a man was stabbed in the face near the Sundowner Apartments in the 6100 Central NE and transported to UNM Hospital, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

At 1:54 p.m., a man was stabbed in the neck near the spine close to Central and Pennsylvania and was transported to UNMH, the complaint said.

Minutes later, two people were stabbed in the neck at a Circle K store in the 8600 block of Central NE. Both were taken to UNMH.

Other stabbings and attempts were reported at Central and Wyoming, Central and Vermont, and Wyoming and Domingo NE.

Gutierrez has a lengthy criminal history that includes terms in prison for burglary and drug possession convictions.

He pleaded guilty in April 2008 for possession of heroin and auto burglary and was sentenced to four years in prison, according to 2nd Judicial District Court records.

In January 2011, Gutierrez was released on parole to the Men’s Recovery Academy in Los Lunas from which he escaped after one day, said Eric Harrison, spokesman for the New Mexico Corrections Department. Gutierrez returned to prison following his arrest in February 2011.

He was released on probation in April 2011 but arrested on a drug possession charge the following month, court records show.

Gutierrez returned to prison in July 2011 after a judge revoked his probation. He remained in prison until his discharge in September 2013.

His only violent arrest was dismissed by a judge in 2014.

In that case, Gutierrez was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm into a liquor establishment.


