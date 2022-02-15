COVID-19 cases, test positivity rate, hospitalizations decline

The state Department of Health reported 3,245 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and Monday, averaging out to a little more than 1,000 cases a day.

The report continues to show a decline in virus cases.

The test positivity rate has also declined — from 20.7% last Monday to 15.7% this Monday.

Of the cases reported over the past three days, 1,103 were in Bernalillo County, 338 were in San Juan County, 269 were in Doña Ana County, 154 were in Santa Fe County and 153 were in Valencia County. There remaining counties had fewer than 150 cases.

There were also several outbreaks at state-run prisons and among those in federal custody either in a detention center or a processing center.

The Lea County Correctional Facility reported 25 cases, Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County reported 14 cases, the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County reported 13 cases, Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County reported 12 cases and Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County reported 13 cases.

Among those held by federal agencies in Otero County Processing Center there were 12 new cases and 15 new cases at the Torrance County Detention Facility.

The state also reported 26 new deaths — 19 recent ones and seven that were older than 30 days. There have now been a reported 6,684 deaths related to COVID-19 among New Mexicans.

Around the state 403 people are hospitalized in New Mexico for the virus. That number includes people who test positive out of state and are transferred here and does not include New Mexicans who are taken to other states.

Last Monday there were 565 people hospitalized with COVID-19.