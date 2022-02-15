 Land of Enchantment Bond will aid conservation - Albuquerque Journal

Land of Enchantment Bond will aid conservation

By Laura Mccarthy / director, Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department's Forestry Division

There are some debates that New Mexicans just love to have – red versus green, luminaria versus farolito. But in our great state, there is one thing we all agree on: the critical importance our lands and waters play in our cultural, economic and daily lives. From Clayton to Silver City and everywhere in between, New Mexicans agree on preserving water quality, reducing the risk of wildfires, protecting working farms and ranches, conserving fish and wildlife habitat, expanding access to outdoor recreation, and safeguarding historical sites statewide. Support for investments in conservation transcends party lines and demographics. Now, a Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham-backed initiative currently before the Legislature aims to strengthen conservation funding to benefit New Mexicans for years to come.

The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) is proposing a $50 million general obligation bond that would be distributed among several state agencies and proven, existing programs. This allows us to get dollars into tried-and-true programs that would reduce wildfire risk, restore forests and watersheds, expand outdoor recreation opportunities, conserve our cultural heritage, improve wildlife habitat, and enhance soil health on farms and ranches. The funding will take the programs and traditions that New Mexicans know work and infuse them with a meaningful amount of money to make them as successful and long-lasting as possible.

The Land of Enchantment Bond would have a transformational impact on our environment by funding important conservation projects across the state. Evidence lands at our doorstep every day reminding us that we need to act now. Most of our state has been in a prolonged drought for years, and higher temperatures and year-round fire seasons are threatening our forests and watersheds. Especially in an already arid state, we cannot wait any longer to ramp up our efforts to protect our precious water resources. The Land of Enchantment Bond is a new strategy to help.

Why a bond? Bonds ensure that money goes where it’s needed fast. Bonds are used to finance capital improvement projects and the debt is repaid through existing property taxes. Approval of the LOE bond would not increase taxes for New Mexican families but direct some of the taxes New Mexicans already pay to conservation. If approved by the Legislature, the bond would go to the voters for approval this November, giving all New Mexicans the opportunity to speak in favor of protecting our lands and waters. A successful general obligation bond vote will ensure momentum for conservation projects for years to come. These projects will conserve the natural land values that New Mexicans care about and head off the worst impacts of a changing climate.

The Land of Enchantment Bond gives New Mexicans a new and effective way to fund conservation, one that has been used successfully at the local level across New Mexico for many years. By acting today, we can ensure New Mexicans will have clean water to drink and healthy forests to hunt and recreate in for future generations.


