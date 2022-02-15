Police arrest suspect in weekend homicide

Homicide detectives have arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a friend at an apartment party over the weekend.

Kaya Brown, 20, is charged with an open count of murder. An Albuquerque Police Department spokesman said he has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center but his mugshot was not immediately available.

It’s unclear who his attorney will be.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, two friends — Ryan White and Antonio Chaves — had a falling out but were trying to repair their friendship.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, 23-year-old White sent Chaves a message, inviting him to a party at an apartment on Montgomery near San Mateo NE so they could “handle their past disagreements ‘like brothers,’ have a boxing match on the patio and then drink and let bygones be bygones,” a detective wrote in the complaint. Brown had been at the apartment since that afternoon.

Chaves and his girlfriend arrived a little before 2 a.m. and “although he strongly desired to rebuild his friendship with Ryan, (he) still had his handgun with him when he entered the apartment building.” He later told police he was concerned the invitation might be a ruse.

When Chaves arrived at the apartment, White — sensing his apprehension — took out his own handgun, unloaded it and gave it to his girlfriend, according to the complaint. He also put his AR pistol on the couch.

Chaves followed suit, and gave his handgun — also unloaded — to his girlfriend, according to the complaint. The two hugged and decided to have a “quick boxing match” to settle things.

Then, as they were stepping out on the patio, “Kaya picked up the AR pistol from the couch, stated aloud “I got beef with these (expletive)” in front of the other partygoers and started firing the AR pistol at Ryan and Antonio,” the detective wrote in the complaint. “Ryan was struck with a bullet in the chest, which was ultimately fatal.”

Brown fired off two more rounds at the ceiling and ran out of the apartment, leaving the rifle by the door, according to the complaint.

Other partygoers told police they secured the door so he wouldn’t come back and secured the rifle inside of White’s car as they waited for police to arrive. Chaves and his girlfriend fled out of fear that Brown would return with another weapon.

Brown did return, and police took him into custody. He told detectives he and White were shooting guns on the patio and White must have shot himself.

Partygoers told police Brown had been “consuming alcoholic beverages and either fentanyl or Xanax” and when he is intoxicated or using drugs “his behavior becomes erratic.” They said he had become “increasingly belligerent throughout the course of the night.”