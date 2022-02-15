When the session ends, how will New Mexico be safer?

As we near the end of the legislative session, we have to be clear about what cannot wait and what needs the Legislature’s help. For New Mexico communities, especially the Albuquerque Metro, crime is far and away the most urgent challenge that we face. We know this because it’s on the news every hour, discussed in homes every night, and in the minds of victims of violence forever.

There is broad consensus the state’s criminal justice system is fundamentally broken, and there is no single person or government that can fix it alone. It is past time for each part of the system to take responsibility. Nine months ago, I convened the Metro Crime Initiative for that reason, bringing together leaders from across the criminal justice system. It produced 40 action items and helped develop a range of bills and investment proposals that our legislators and partners have been pushing for during this session.

While not everyone agreed on every solution, there was broad agreement on a few basic principles. First, we must rebuild the dismantled behavioral health system to address root causes of crime. Second, we must close the revolving door by fully funding our courts at every level, and fix the systems that are supposed to stop criminals from committing new crimes between arrest and conviction. Finally, we need to protect our communities from the epidemic of gun violence.

In Albuquerque, we have taken responsibility for our part in creating change and will continue to own where we can improve. We’ve created a detective academy to begin clearing stagnant homicide cases, overhauled investigative units to provide more evidence for the district attorney, created a new department of social workers to respond to certain types of 911 calls, and made the city’s largest investment in a home for behavioral health services and resources for the unhoused at the Gibson Health Hub.

It can be tempting to push the problem of crime back on to the Duke City to fix without help, but the state alone is responsible for key aspects of the change that our city and New Mexico needs. Albuquerque does not write its own criminal code or fund its judges, it does not have access to the billions in new revenue to make necessary system-wide reinvestments, and clearly, crime is not an Albuquerque-only problem. Twenty communities in our state are facing a rise in violence, and they each deserve solutions. The 900,000 New Mexicans who call the metro area home cannot be ignored. While the focus of pre-trial reforms has shifted over the past weeks, it does not change the need to close the revolving door of crime. As offenders are moved in and out of jail, it is painfully clear that New Mexico’s judicial system needs to be fully staffed and funded by the state in order to implement effective treatment and penalties. Every level needs support: the courts, the prosecutors, the detention centers and probation and parole boards.

The 24/7 GPS ankle-monitoring system must also be entirely repaired. Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino and Rep. Marian Matthews, both D-Albuquerque, are pushing to ensure GPS data for people on house arrest gets to law enforcement when they need it. Beyond the courts, we are asking for meaningful investments to expand the Violence Intervention Program, to provide support for survivors of violence and improve addiction treatment. These are just some of the actions still advancing in the Legislature that can provide tangible, immediate help.

The issue for this session is not whether any single hotly-debated measure will pass. It is not about commissioning studies or waiting for next year. The question we must all answer at the end of this session is this: What will we point to that was accomplished to make our communities safer and help stop the violence? At a minimum, if we can answer that question, I know we will have honored what the public is demanding from all elected leaders today.