Editorial: Lawmakers facing a critical ‘to-do list’ as session nears end

We’ve seen it before.

The clock winds down, lawmakers run out of time and crucial legislation is left on the table as another New Mexico state legislative session comes to a close.

This year’s session ends Thursday at noon — which means there is still much to do and little time to do it. After weeks of negotiation and debate, it’s important lawmakers get these bills across the finish line in this short 30-day session:

Teacher pay raises

The House-approved budget includes about $130 million for better salaries for teachers; now, lawmakers are working toward adopting statutory changes that spell out new salary schedules that will help raise starting teacher pay in New Mexico to $50,000 annually.

Public safety measures

• The Legislature is poised to make $55 million available for bonuses intended to help recruit and retain law enforcement officers around the state and funding pay raises of close to 16% for State Police officers. The state is woefully short on local and state law enforcement officers, and these measure would help address that.

• The current budget proposal includes much-needed extra funding for pretrial services. And the amended version of House Bill 5 would require the pretrial division of the judiciary to provide round-the-clock monitoring of those charged with a felony who have been released before trial and are on electronic monitoring. The courts would have to alert law enforcement if the defendant removes the monitoring unit or visits a prohibited location, such as the home of an alleged victim. The bill also calls for the judiciary to provide the location data to law enforcement officers, prosecutors or public defenders on request.

• House Bill 68 calls for increased criminal penalties for violent felons found to be in possession of a firearm. It includes a sentencing enhancement for individuals convicted of possessing a gun during aggravated burglary or drug deals. The firearms in question could also be subject to seizure and forfeiture under the proposed legislation. It also creates a crime of making a threat of violence targeted at schools or other public places.

• House Bill 79 would eliminate what’s now a six-year statute of limitations on second-degree murder, giving prosecutors more time to pursue a charge. And it would allow an 18-year sentence for conviction of second-degree murder, up from 15 now.

Interest rate cap on small loans

Cracking down on what some describe as predatory loans has been a contentious issue for years. It finally looks as if there may be a pathway to consensus. Last week, the House voted in favor of capping the annual interest rate on small loans at 36%, down from the current 175%.

The bill, House Bill 132, was amended to also permit a 5% one-time charge — similar to an origination fee — for loans of $500 or less.

Tax relief

Tax changes have emerged as a hot topic as New Mexico is awash in a revenue windfall driven by surging oil production levels and increased consumer activity.

Tax packages moving through both the House and the Senate include two provisions sought by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham — curbing taxes on Social Security benefits and a quarter-percent reduction in the state’s gross receipts tax rate.

A change to the current Social Security tax law would encourage seniors to move to or stay in the Land of Enchantment. While the GRT falls short of true tax reform, it is a step in the right direction and includes such safeguards as a sunset if revenue levels dip by a significant amount over the next five years.

With time short, it’s imperative lawmakers focus on closing the deal on these bills, which collectively strive to make New Mexico a better, safer and more affordable place to live.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.