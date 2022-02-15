Del Norte inducts two into new Hall of Honor

Both Del Norte, for the first time, and Sandia have inductees into their halls of fame.

Del Norte inducted its first two men into its Athletic Hall of Honor last week. The Knights honored former head football coach Howard Anderson, who led his team to a Class 4A state championship in 1974 – it is the school’s only football title, and it was an undefeated season – and former boys basketball coach Hugh Dickson, who died late last year.

Del Norte athletic director Tom Herndon said the school hopes to do two induction ceremonies a year. As the school begins this venture, its initial plan is to focus on the school’s early years.

Meanwhile, former football coach Jim Ottmann headlines the latest group to be inducted into Sandia’s Athletic Hall of Fame. Ottmann also coached wrestling and golf.

Anne ‘Weegie’ Poston (volleyball, basketball, softball) is another coach being inducted.

Former athletes who will be honored are Paula Schwartz (Class of 1978; field hockey/volleyball/basketball/softball), Connie Harrington (1977; field hockey/volleyball/basketball/track and field/softball), Juliana Klein (1977; field hockey/volleyball/basketball/track and field/softball), Olivia “O.J.” Jones (1979; basketball/softball), Mike Carter (1978; football/basketball/track), Phil Trent (1978; football/basketball/track), Rick Phillips (1977; football/basketball/track) and Jeff Allaway (1978; football/track).

Among the athletes, Carter is undoubtedly the most familiar name. He was a stellar running back for the Matadors and is considered one of the top backs the metro area has ever produced.

They’ll all be officially inducted April 9, during Sandia’s baseball game versus Eldorado.

FOOTBALL SIGNINGS UPDATE: Catching up on some football signings that have occurred since the latest signing period began. Here is a rundown of some of them:

• Tyler Martinez, Volcano Vista’s hard-hitting linebacker, is going to play for national champion New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell.

• Belen defensive end Brody Jaquez (6-foot-3, 230 pounds) signed with Eastern New Mexico.

• Western New Mexico signed several biggies in Kirtland Central’s 6-5, 340-pound Daniel Trevizo, Santa Fe High’s 6-3, 250-pound Ben White and Las Cruces High’s 6-6, 330-pound Royce Paulk. WNMU also signed Carlsbad receiver Jonathan Fuentes.

THIS AND THAT: Those who want to purchase passes for the upcoming state basketball tournament can do so starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The passes are $95 and will be sold only by phone. Call the NMAA at 505-923-3110 to purchase a pass. There are only three days of state basketball at the Pit this year, March 10-12. … The Class 4A/5A All-Star basketball games will be played at 1 p.m. (girls) and 3 p.m. (boys) on Saturday, March 19, at Santa Fe High. … West Mesa baseball player Elijah Juanico signed to play at Bethany College in Kansas.

