Wyoming, with new No. 22 ranking, is at the Pit on Tuesday

On Oct. 21, the morning the preseason Mountain West media poll was released, Jeff Linder had a very coach-like response to the expected questions about where his team was ranked – tied for 8th with the rebuilding UNM Lobos.

“I don’t really take too much stock into the media poll,” Linder said. “Now, there’s also perception is reality and it’s our job as a program to actually prove it during the season and to prove that we are program on the rise.

“(But) I don’t necessarily agree with where we were picked.”

Three and a half months later, we get it, Jeff.

The poll was wrong.

So wrong, in fact, Linder this week is being forced to answer questions about another media poll.

On the eve of his Mountain West Conference-leading Wyoming Cowboys (21-3, 10-1 MWC) entering the Pit on Tuesday night for a rematch of their 93-91 shootout win over the Lobos on Jan. 22 in Laramie, the Cowboys broke into the Associated Press Top 25’s newly-released poll – the first ranking for the program since 2015, and at No. 22, the highest the team has been ranked since it was No. 13 entering the 1988 NCAA Tournament.

While that Pokes squad was led by WAC legend and Sports Illustrated cover boy Fennis Dembo, the current resurgence of the program in Linder’s second year is all about one of the better one-two punches the Mountain West has seen in some time.

Fifth-year senior Hunter Maldonado and the league’s breakout sensation, sophomore post Graham Ike, are the highest scoring duo in the nation (out of 358 Division I programs), combining for 40.2 points per game and ranking No. 1 and No. 2 in fouls drawn per 40 minutes in MWC games.

“Wyoming has two of the best players in the league. They know what their identity is. They stick to it,” said Lobos first-year coach Richard Pitino.

“… I think Maldonado is the most valuable player in the league. Ike is one of the best bigs in the league. They get fouled. They’re hard to guard. There’s not a lot of weaknesses there.”

But as good as Wyoming has been, and as different as the records are for the two teams tied in the 8/9 spot of that preseason poll – the Lobos are 10-14 overall and 2-8 in league play – the teams’ Jan. 22 game on Wyoming’s home court proved maybe the Lobos in Pitino’s first season aren’t all that far off from a big turnaround like Wyoming is now enjoying in Linder’s second season.

They did, after all, score the most points in a half (57) that Wyoming has allowed all season and the second most points (91) in game all season (No. 3 Arizona scored 94 on Wyoming in Tucson on Dec. 8).

And although a year with no basketball in the state of New Mexico in 2020 due to COVID-19 and UNM’s record still are very much taking a bite out of the Pit’s once intimidating atmosphere this season, the Lobos still have this on their side: UNM is 3-2 vs. ranked opponents in the Pit in their last five tries. They are 6-4 in the last 10 and 12-8 in the last 20.

The old arena dug 37 feet deep into the New Mexico soil still has a knack for rising to the occasion for games like this and also the one coming Thursday against one of the league’s other title contenders, Colorado State.

“We got two huge games this week in the Pit,” Pitino said. “Let’s get this place jumping and see if we can put a little scare into Wyoming and Colorado State. They’re obviously two terrific teams that are at the top of the league and where we strive to be.

“Let’s get the Pit back jumping again.”

LIST ‘EM: Here are the last five times a ranked team has played the Lobos in the Pit:

• Jan. 29, 2020: No. 4 San Diego State 85, UNM 57

• Jan. 5, 2019: UNM 85, No. 6 Nevada 58

• Dec. 17, 2017: No. 23 Arizona 89, UNM 73

• Jan. 3, 2015: UNM 68, No. 24 Colorado State 53

• Feb. 22, 2014: UNM 58, No. 6 San Diego State 44

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Ike on Monday was named the Mountain West Player of the Week after averaging a double-double (26.5 points and 15.0 rebounds) in a pair of Cowboys wins last week over Utah State and San Jose State. It was his second Player of the Week honor of the season.

Boise State forward Tyson Degenhart, for the seventh time this season, was named the league’s Freshman of the Week after averaging 15.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in a 1-1 week for the Broncos – a 69-63 win over UNLV and a 77-74 overtime loss at home to Colorado State.

POLL POSITION: The Cowboys, at No. 22 in Monday’s latest AP Top 25, were the MWC’s only ranked team, but both Colorado State (29) and Boise State (3) received points in the “others receiving votes” category.

CSU is three spots outside the rankings and Boise State is 11.