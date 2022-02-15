New NHCC Art Museum entrance to boost visibility

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

There’s plenty happening at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Barelas.

The state-run entity is currently in the remodeling phase of the NHCC Art Museum entrance.

Alberto Cuessy, NHCC deputy director, told the NHCC Board of Directors on Thursday that the new design will increase the visibility of the art museum.

Currently, the art museum entrance is hidden behind a stairwell and the new design will feature a glass entryway.

“There will be a hand-carved desk designed by Chris Sandoval,” Cuessy said. “It’s a project that’s been a couple years in the making.”

The NHCC also recently opened the New Mexico Mutual Welcome Center to the public.

The welcome center is in front of the Torreón – or watchtower – on campus. The Torreón houses the fresco “Mundos de Mestizaje” by Frederico Vigil.

Cuessy said the welcome center houses the NHCC box office, which will sell tickets to all NHCC events, including those at the art museum.

The NHCC Art Museum remains closed to the public – at least until March 11.

In December, a water coil in the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning unit on the roof of the Visual Arts building burst, causing water to leak onto the floor below.

According to the Department of Cultural Affairs, “staff was on site soon after the break was discovered, waterlines were turned off to limit the spread of water.”

Noël Bella Merriam, NHCC artistic director, said the art museum will host “Fronteras del Futuro: Art in New Mexico and Beyond” beginning March 11.

The exhibit will feature works that explore the intersections of art, science, technologies, cosmic musings, future-oriented visions and more.

The exhibition engages with themes that are relevant in New Mexico, and beyond, with contributions from artists in New Mexico, across the nation and internationally. It will run through Jan. 8, 2023.

The upcoming “Frida” opera premiere will take place from Feb. 18-20, and is being presented by Opera Southwest.