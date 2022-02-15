 Man accused of lifting $25K dinosaur claw at Tucson gem show - Albuquerque Journal

Man accused of lifting $25K dinosaur claw at Tucson gem show

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a fossilized dinosaur claw valued at $25,000 from a vendor in Tucson last month and then trying to resell it, according to authorities.

The claw was stolen Jan. 30 from a vendor at the city’s annual Gem and Mineral Show, Tucson police said.

Christopher Thomas, 39, allegedly tried to sell the claw on Feb. 8 to another vendor, who recognized the item and alerted police, police said.

The dinosaur claw is now in Colorado with its owner.

Thomas faces a felony charge of trafficking stolen property, police said.

It was unclear Monday if Thomas had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf about the case.


