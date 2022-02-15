 Guns to garden tools: Colorado group seeks change, healing - Albuquerque Journal

Guns to garden tools: Colorado group seeks change, healing

By Thomas Peipert / Associated Press

DENVER — Nearly three decades after her 3-year-old son was killed in a drive-by shooting that shattered the silence outside a Denver duplex, Sharletta Evans was the one piercing the stillness as she eased some of her pain by hammering the melted barrel of a rifle into a garden tool.

The event held at a Denver church was part of a program run by the Colorado Springs-based nonprofit RAWtools, which draws inspiration from the Bible verse “They shall beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks.”

“To see one more gun off the street is so comforting. I love the idea of something that could potentially cause harm being turned into a garden tool that’s going to be something used for productivity,” Evans said while holding a photo of her son Casson, who was killed just before Christmas in 1995.

RAWtools has disabled more than 1,000 firearms across the country since its inception in 2013, shortly after a gunman killed 20 first-graders and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. Many of the resulting garden tools are donated to participating churches or sold on the RAWtools website.

The group’s executive director, Mike Martin, said 1,000 disabled firearms “feels small” considering the nearly 400 million guns in the U.S., but it’s a start.

“It’s a little bit by a little bit. We affect change by making change in our own lives and compelling others to do the same,” he said, noting that RAWtools also partners with groups that focus on rehabilitating offenders and reconciling them with their victims.

The organization’s ultimate goal, he said, is to offer “a space for people to transform their trauma from something that brings death to their life to something that brings life.”

At another recent event at a church in the nearby city of Aurora, which has seen an alarming surge in gun violence, the group held an anonymous gun buyback and disabled 75 firearms, 50 of which were semi-automatic. RAWtools pays $100 for standard rifles, $200 for handguns and semi-automatic firearms and $300 for AR-style rifles.

Chris Silkwood of Denver donated his semi-automatic rifle plus $500 to RAWtools after his wife read about the organization and said she wanted him to dispose of the gun for her birthday.

Silkwood used to work in Iraq and Afghanistan for a construction company that contracted with the U.S. military and bought the rifle and a handgun after the military required the company’s employees to be armed.

About a year after he stopped working in the Middle East, Silkwood said the shooting at Sandy Hook made him think about his own young daughter — just starting school at the time — and why anyone should own a rifle like his and the one used in the massacre.

“I couldn’t think of a good reason,” said Silkwood. “It’s designed for one purpose only and that’s to kill people, and usually a lot of people.”

Silkwood, who said he isn’t opposed to all guns, didn’t want to sell the rifle out of fear that it would end up in the wrong hands so it sat unused for about a decade until, with the help of RAWtools, he turned it into his wife’s birthday gift.

He said he felt both relief and pride at the garden tool he created.

“The sense of relief came from the fact that that gun was gone now and was never going to be used for anything except essentially for gardening,” he said.

For Evans, the mission of RAWtools meshes with her own, which includes speaking publicly about her road to forgiving — and even advocating for — her son’s killers.

She said that path began the same night her son died in her arms, when she said she felt a presence and heard a voice asking if she would forgive the killers. She immediately agreed.

Evans, who went on to form a gang prevention organization and now runs the Colorado Crime Survivors Network, took the opportunity in 2012 to meet face-to-face for eight hours with one of the shooters, Raymond Johnson, who was serving his time in a Colorado prison. From that point on, she said, she accepted Johnson as her son and started advocating for his release.

Johnson, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, completed a re-entry program for juveniles convicted as adults and walked out of prison a free man last November. Evans said the other shooter, Paul Littlejohn, is expected to be released soon.

For Evans, healing has come in many forms — through her spirituality, forgiveness and advocacy work. But she said she finds the most peace in telling Casson’s story.

“As long as I continue to reach out to other people, I keep Casson alive,” she said. “And that’s my goal. As long as I live, I’m going to keep Casson alive with me by sharing my story of forgiveness and how God is able to heal you.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Texas opens 2022's first primary under stricter voting rules
Around the Region
Texas began early voting Monday under ... Texas began early voting Monday under a rushed rollout of tougher restrictions that has resulted in hundreds of mail ballots getting sent back weeks ...
2
Texas AG sues Facebook parent Meta over facial recognition
Around the Region
The Texas Attorney General is suing ... The Texas Attorney General is suing Facebook parent Meta, saying the company has unlawfully collected biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes, without their ...
3
Charges for Dane in Colorado wildfire will likely be ...
Around the Region
Criminal charges will probably be dropped ... Criminal charges will probably be dropped against a mentally ill Danish man accused of starting a large 2018 Colorado wildfire, who can no longer ...
4
Gunman who shot 5 Phoenix police officers died by ...
Around the Region
A gunman who shot and wounded ... A gunman who shot and wounded five Phoenix police patrol officers and injured four others last week died by suicide, authorities said Monday. An ...
5
Investigated Colorado clerk wants to run state's elections
Around the Region
A Colorado official who repeats former ... A Colorado official who repeats former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 presidential contest and is under investigation for alleged election security breaches ...
6
Tennessee killing suspect arrested after Arizona chase
Around the Region
Authorities say Arizona state troopers have ... Authorities say Arizona state troopers have arrested a man wanted in connection with a Tennessee killing after a pursuit on Interstate 40 near Winslow. ...
7
Student indicted in Texas school shooting that wounded 3
Around the Region
An 18-year-old student was indicted Friday ... An 18-year-old student was indicted Friday on attempted murder and aggravated assault charges for an Oct. 6 shooting at a Dallas-area high school that ...
8
Suspect in shooting of tribal officer charged with assault
Around the Region
An arrest warrant has been issued ... An arrest warrant has been issued for a man suspected of shooting and injuring a police officer with the Yavapai-Apache Nation. A criminal complaint ...
9
Judge deals Texas narrow defeat over mail-in ballot limits
Around the Region
A federal judge on Friday night ... A federal judge on Friday night handed Texas' elections overhaul a partial defeat days ahead of 2022's first primary over rules that criminalize encouraging ...