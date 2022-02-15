UA students accused of throwing trash onto Tucson mosque

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Islamic Center of Tucson wants the University of Arizona to intervene in an ongoing issue of students throwing trash onto their property from a neighboring off-campus apartment building.

Muhammad Zaki, the centers’ outreach director, told the Arizona Daily Star on Monday that he fears a pedestrian or visitor will inevitably get injured.

Surveillance footage taken by mosque cameras shows people dropping boxes from Sol Y Luna apartments, a private luxury high-rise building mainly housing students.

The university did not immediately respond a request from The Associated Press for comment.

The building is owned by Nelson Properties. Ashley Lott, a spokeswoman for Nelson, says the company has reported the incident to local law enforcement. The management company’s lease agreements strictly ban unlawful behavior, Lott said.

Zaki acknowledged that the apartments are not official university property. But he still feels the school has an obligation to step in so that Muslim students can feel safe coming to the center.