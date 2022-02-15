 Jury finds man, 20, guilty of first-degree murder - Albuquerque Journal

Jury finds man, 20, guilty of first-degree murder

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

A jury on Tuesday found Nathaniel Hernandez guilty of first-degree murder in a 2020 encounter that left one person dead and three others seriously wounded in Downtown Albuquerque.

After a week of deliberation, jurors also found Hernandez, 20, guilty on separate counts of attempted armed robbery, aggravated burglary, and conspiracy for bursting into a house with the intention of robbing them at gunpoint.

The 2nd Judicial District Court jury found that Hernandez fired two shots that struck and killed Jeff Baca, 38, in the bedroom of a house in the 600 block of Arno SE, near Broadway and Coal.

But jurors reached no verdict on three counts of aggravated battery in the shootings of a woman and two teenage girls who police found injured in the same house.

Jurors began deliberating on Feb. 8 following about a week of testimony.

Hernandez has not been scheduled for sentencing.

Prosecutors alleged that Hernandez was one of six men to enter the house on March 14, 2020, in revenge for an earlier incident in which a man was told to leave the house after arguing with a girl about music being played.

One of Hernandez’s codefendants, Anthony Lopez, 21, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and aggravated burglary, according to court records. He faces between 20 and 22 years in prison. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

A third codefendant, Nathan Peco, 18, faces seven felony charges, including first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery. He has not been scheduled for trial.

