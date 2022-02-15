 Proposal to boost judicial pay on its way to governor - Albuquerque Journal

Proposal to boost judicial pay on its way to governor

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

The New Mexico Supreme Court building in Santa Fe. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — Lawmakers granted final legislative approval Tuesday to a bill that would sharply boost the salaries of New Mexico judges and justices.

The legislation, Senate Bill 2, heads next to the desk of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The bill calls for a state Supreme Court justice to be paid in line with federal magistrates, or about $205,000 a year, a 33% raise of what justices make now.

Appeals and District Court judges would see similar increases because their salaries are set as percentages of what higher-ranking justices or judges make.

Supporters of the bill said the changes would help New Mexico recruit and retain judges and justices.

It passed the House on an 58-6 vote Tuesday.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Proposal to boost judicial pay on its way to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers granted final legislative approval Tuesday ... Lawmakers granted final legislative approval Tuesday to a bill that would sharply boost the salaries of New Mexico judges and justices. The legislation, Senate ...
2
Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on ...
ABQnews Seeker
The family of a cinematographer shot ... The family of a cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film 'Rust' sued Alec Baldwin and the movie's producers Tuesday for ...
3
Jury finds man, 20, guilty of first-degree murder
ABQnews Seeker
A jury on Tuesday found Nathaniel ... A jury on Tuesday found Nathaniel Hernandez guilty of first-degree murder in a 2020 encounter that left one person dead and three others seriously ...
4
Navajo Nation sues New Mexico county over redistricting map
ABQnews Seeker
The Navajo Nation is suing San ... The Navajo Nation is suing San Juan County over a recently adopted map that will determine political boundaries for the northwestern New Mexico county ...
5
Revamped tax relief package on the move at Roundhouse
ABQnews Seeker
Gross receipts tax rate would be ... Gross receipts tax rate would be restored if revenues fall below 95% of current level
6
Archdiocese of Santa Fe insurance records can be filed ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawyers for four companies voiced no ... Lawyers for four companies voiced no objection to the move
7
Giant sea scorpion fossil discovered near Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Ancient predator is classed as a ... Ancient predator is classed as a 'sweep feeder'
8
Former CO food company launches in northern NM
ABQnews Seeker
FishSki Provisions, a food company that ... FishSki Provisions, a food company that specializes in air-dried grits and macaroni and cheese with green and red chile, moved its headquarters from Boulder, ...
9
Historic church glass vandalized causing estimated $100K in damage
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect, who may be homeless, reportedly ... Suspect, who may be homeless, reportedly threw concrete chunks at building, breaking glass and damaging clay roof tiles