Proposal to boost judicial pay on its way to governor

SANTA FE — Lawmakers granted final legislative approval Tuesday to a bill that would sharply boost the salaries of New Mexico judges and justices.

The legislation, Senate Bill 2, heads next to the desk of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The bill calls for a state Supreme Court justice to be paid in line with federal magistrates, or about $205,000 a year, a 33% raise of what justices make now.

Appeals and District Court judges would see similar increases because their salaries are set as percentages of what higher-ranking justices or judges make.

Supporters of the bill said the changes would help New Mexico recruit and retain judges and justices.

It passed the House on an 58-6 vote Tuesday.