 Virgin Galactic opens ticket sales to the public again - Albuquerque Journal

Virgin Galactic opens ticket sales to the public again

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

Virgin Galactic’s spacecraft in July. The company is opening ticket sales to the public Wednesday, Feb. 16. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

Virgin Galactic is opening ticket sales tomorrow for members of the public to reserve their spots on flights to space, according to a Tuesday news release.

The announcement comes seven months after Sir Richard Branson took one of the inaugural flights to space and more than a decade after the company announced its intention to bring space travel to the public.

Virgin Galactic expects flights to begin later this year. In August, following Branson’s flight to space, Virgin Galactic announced it would be conducting extended upgrades and repairs on its spacecraft.

“We plan to have our first 1,000 customers on board at the start of commercial service later this year, providing an incredibly strong foundation as we begin regular operations and scale our fleet,” Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said in a statement.

The tickets, which cost $450,000 in total with an initial deposit of $150,000, will allow ticket holders to experience a 90-minute flight that includes several minutes of “out-of-seat weightlessness” and views of the Earth from the spaceship’s 17 windows.

Before launching from Spaceport America in southern New Mexico, ticket holders will partake in several days of “spaceflight preparedness activities” and stay at customer accommodations with “bespoke itineraries and world-class amenities,” according to Virgin Galactic vice president of communications Aleanna Crane.

On Tuesday, following the announcement of ticket sales, Virgin Galactic’s stock increased, hitting $10.74 per share at the close of markets, up 33.1% from the day before.

This is not the first time the company has opened ticket sales to the public.

About 600 customers have already purchased tickets for the chance to see Earth from outer space since Virgin Galactic first began ticket sales over the last decade, with initial ticket holders paying just $200,000 to $250,000 per seat compared to the new price of $450,000.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Virgin Galactic opens ticket sales to the public again
ABQnews Seeker
Virgin Galactic is opening ticket sales ... Virgin Galactic is opening ticket sales tomorrow for members of the public to reserve their spots on flights to space, according to a Tuesday ...
2
House, Senate deadlock over budget in final days of ...
ABQnews Seeker
The two chambers of the state ... The two chambers of the state Legislature clashed Tuesday over an $8.5 billion spending plan fueled by an oil and gas revenue boom. The ...
3
Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on ...
ABQnews Seeker
The family of a cinematographer shot ... The family of a cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film 'Rust' sued Alec Baldwin and the movie's producers Tuesday for ...
4
Proposal to boost judicial pay on its way to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers granted final legislative approval Tuesday ... Lawmakers granted final legislative approval Tuesday to a bill that would sharply boost the salaries of New Mexico judges and justices. The legislation, Senate ...
5
Jury finds man, 20, guilty of first-degree murder
ABQnews Seeker
A jury on Tuesday found Nathaniel ... A jury on Tuesday found Nathaniel Hernandez guilty of first-degree murder in a 2020 encounter that left one person dead and three others seriously ...
6
Navajo Nation sues New Mexico county over redistricting map
ABQnews Seeker
The Navajo Nation is suing San ... The Navajo Nation is suing San Juan County over a recently adopted map that will determine political boundaries for the northwestern New Mexico county ...
7
Revamped tax relief package on the move at Roundhouse
ABQnews Seeker
Gross receipts tax rate would be ... Gross receipts tax rate would be restored if revenues fall below 95% of current level
8
Archdiocese of Santa Fe insurance records can be filed ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawyers for four companies voiced no ... Lawyers for four companies voiced no objection to the move
9
Giant sea scorpion fossil discovered near Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Ancient predator is classed as a ... Ancient predator is classed as a 'sweep feeder'