Virgin Galactic opens ticket sales to the public again

Virgin Galactic is opening ticket sales tomorrow for members of the public to reserve their spots on flights to space, according to a Tuesday news release.

The announcement comes seven months after Sir Richard Branson took one of the inaugural flights to space and more than a decade after the company announced its intention to bring space travel to the public.

Virgin Galactic expects flights to begin later this year. In August, following Branson’s flight to space, Virgin Galactic announced it would be conducting extended upgrades and repairs on its spacecraft.

“We plan to have our first 1,000 customers on board at the start of commercial service later this year, providing an incredibly strong foundation as we begin regular operations and scale our fleet,” Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said in a statement.

The tickets, which cost $450,000 in total with an initial deposit of $150,000, will allow ticket holders to experience a 90-minute flight that includes several minutes of “out-of-seat weightlessness” and views of the Earth from the spaceship’s 17 windows.

Before launching from Spaceport America in southern New Mexico, ticket holders will partake in several days of “spaceflight preparedness activities” and stay at customer accommodations with “bespoke itineraries and world-class amenities,” according to Virgin Galactic vice president of communications Aleanna Crane.

On Tuesday, following the announcement of ticket sales, Virgin Galactic’s stock increased, hitting $10.74 per share at the close of markets, up 33.1% from the day before.

This is not the first time the company has opened ticket sales to the public.

About 600 customers have already purchased tickets for the chance to see Earth from outer space since Virgin Galactic first began ticket sales over the last decade, with initial ticket holders paying just $200,000 to $250,000 per seat compared to the new price of $450,000.