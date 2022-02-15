House, Senate deadlock over budget in final days of session

SANTA FE — The two chambers of the state Legislature clashed Tuesday over an $8.5 billion spending plan fueled by an oil and gas revenue boom.

The House rejected the Senate’s changes to the House version of the annual budget legislation, a move expected to send the measure to a conference committee.

Each chamber would appoint three of its legislators to try to negotiate a way to break the impasse.

Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, a Gallup Democrat and chairwoman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, said she wants more time to evaluate the Senate amendments.

She said she may propose extra funding to support a proposed Public-Private Partnership Act, a measure that would allow public agencies to enter agreements with private companies to construct transportation and broadband internet projects.

Lundstrom said she also wants to examine how the proposal handles rural health care spending.

“There’s some other issues we just feel we need some time to work out,” she told her colleagues in the House.

House Republicans joined Democrats in voting Tuesday to refuse to agree with the Senate version of the budget.

Republican members suggested the Senate measure would leave the state with about 28% to 29% of spending in financial reserves, rather than 30% under the House version.

“I appreciate that there’s little bit of back and forth that needs to happen here,” Rep. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho, said.

In 2018 and 2019, the House refused to agree with Senate budget amendments, but the two chambers worked out their differences by the end of the session.

The House and Senate this year must agree on an identical budget by noon Thursday to send the bill to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.