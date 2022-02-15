 Lawmakers approve legislative pension bill with little debate - Albuquerque Journal

Lawmakers approve legislative pension bill with little debate

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Former New Mexico lawmakers who qualify for a legislative pension plan could receive bigger benefits under a bill headed to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s desk for final approval. It passed both the House and Senate on bipartisan votes. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — With little debate or dissent, lawmakers have pushed a bill boosting legislative pension benefit levels through both the House and Senate.

Specifically, the measure headed to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s desk after getting final approval Tuesday would increase the average annual pension benefit of ex-legislators who are at least 65 years old and who qualify for the pension plan by about 27% — from $11,000 to $14,000.

New Mexico is the only state that does not pay its legislators a salary, but lawmakers get per diem payments during legislative sessions intended to cover food and lodging expenses and can also decide whether to participate in the legislative pension plan.

If they opt in, they have to pay contributions into the plan, which also gets earmarked funding from certain tax revenues.

The legislative pension plan had a funded ratio of about 141% as of last summer, meaning its assets exceeded its current and future benefits owed by about $13.4 million, according to a financial analysis of this year’s bill.

Under the bill, Senate Bill 159, the funded ratio would go down to 129% — still significantly higher than the retirement plan for state workers — due to the beefed-up benefits.

The measure is sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, and Sen. Stuart Ingle, R-Portales.

It passed both legislative chambers by decisive margins — it passed the Senate on a 34-0 vote and cleared the House on a 61-5 vote — and with minimal debate.

“It is a pittance of what time legislators spend, but it is well-earned,” House Minority Leader James Townsend, R-Artesia, said of the pension benefits during a brief Monday evening House floor debate on the bill.

There are currently 114 active members in the legislative retirement plan, a figure that includes current and former lawmakers, according to the state’s Public Employees Retirement Association, which oversees the fund.

In addition, there are currently 204 retired legislators receiving pension benefits, according to the retirement system. The average age of those retired legislators is 77 and the average pension benefits for those individuals is $11,096 per year.

First-term lawmakers have 180 days to decide whether to join the retirement plan. The bill headed to the governor’s desk gives lawmakers who missed that cut-off the opportunity to participate if they pay a set contribution amount.


