 Ex-Leavenworth prison officers admit to smuggling contraband - Albuquerque Journal

Ex-Leavenworth prison officers admit to smuggling contraband

By Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. — Two former corrections officers at the Leavenworth Detention Center admitted Tuesday that they smuggled drugs and other contraband into the prison for inmates, federal prosecutors said.

Jacqueline Sifuentes, 26, of Laredo, Texas, admitted smuggling contraband including methamphetamine, marijuana and tobacco into the prison in exchange for bribes from an inmate.

And Cheyonte Harris, 29, of Raytown, Missouri, pleaded guilty to smuggling contraband into the prison in exchange for bribes from inmates and their associates, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

The two women were correctional officers at Leavenworth Detention Center, a privately-run maximum-security federal prison in Leavenworth, Kansas.

They pleaded guilty to conspiracy to accept bribes and provide contraband to inmates of a federal prison. They are scheduled to be sentenced May 17.


