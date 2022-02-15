State Police ID man shot dead by Torrance deputies

Authorities released more details into the fatal shooting of a man by Torrance County deputies Monday afternoon during a domestic dispute in the East Mountains.

Ray Wilson, State Police spokesman, said at least two deputies opened fire on Travis Boawn, 37, during an “encounter” at an Edgewood home. Boawn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilson said the deputies, who he did not identify, had been called to the home after Boawn allegedly attacked a woman with a claw hammer.

Torrance County dispatch received a 911 call around 2:45 p.m. that a woman was being treated at a local hospital after being injured in a domestic violence incident.

Wilson said the woman told deputies Boawn, who she lived with, attacked her with a claw hammer and she was able to get to her vehicle and leave the home.

He said deputies went to the home in the 250 block of Skyline around 4:45 p.m. and “made contact with Boawn.”

“At some point during the encounter, two TCSO deputies fired at least one round from their firearms,” Wilson said. “Boawn was struck at least once by gunfire.”

State Police are still investigating the incident.

“The New Mexico State Police acts solely as factfinders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters,” Wilson said. “That decision rests with the district attorney’s office.”