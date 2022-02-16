Minnesota man dies after skiing accident in northern Arizona

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A Minnesota man died after a skiing accident Tuesday at the Arizona Snowbowl Ski Resort, authorities said.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said 61-year-old Michael Amiot died after being injured on one of the more difficult runs at the resort just outside of Flagstaff.

Details weren’t immediately released, but authorities said Amiot wasn’t wearing a helmet and suffered serious head trauma.

The sheriff’s office said Amiot was transported by ski patrol to a lodge where medical personnel attempted life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies said the county medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death. The accident remains under investigation.