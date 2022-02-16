Unattended death in apartment investigated as a homicide

The unattended death of a person found in an apartment west of Downtown on Friday is being investigated as a homicide.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said officers were called to 1023 Central NW for reports of a person found dead in one of the apartments.

“The individual was found under blankets; due to the body’s condition and the apartment, the homicide unit was called out,” Gallegos wrote in an email. “Detectives are canvassing the area and processing the scene.”

He did not answer questions about how the person died. He said the detectives were hoping to contact the next of kin Tuesday afternoon and then he could identify the person who was killed.

In an unrelated case, Gallegos said detectives are no longer considering the death of a woman in mid-January to be a homicide after receiving the autopsy and doing an initial investigation.

Brenda Allen, 52, was found dead at the Laurels At Uptown apartment complex on the 1300 block of Louisiana NE on Jan. 16. While initially her death was investigated as a homicide, Gallegos said it’s now being considered a “suspicious death.”

“The autopsy and initial investigation did not support the initial belief that her death could be a homicide,” Gallegos said. “A detective is still investigating.”