 Unattended death in apartment investigated as a homicide - Albuquerque Journal

Unattended death in apartment investigated as a homicide

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Sirens.

The unattended death of a person found in an apartment west of Downtown on Friday is being investigated as a homicide.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said officers were called to 1023 Central NW for reports of a person found dead in one of the apartments.

“The individual was found under blankets; due to the body’s condition and the apartment, the homicide unit was called out,” Gallegos wrote in an email. “Detectives are canvassing the area and processing the scene.”

He did not answer questions about how the person died. He said the detectives were hoping to contact the next of kin Tuesday afternoon and then he could identify the person who was killed.

In an unrelated case, Gallegos said detectives are no longer considering the death of a woman in mid-January to be a homicide after receiving the autopsy and doing an initial investigation.

Brenda Allen, 52, was found dead at the Laurels At Uptown apartment complex on the 1300 block of Louisiana NE on Jan. 16. While initially her death was investigated as a homicide, Gallegos said it’s now being considered a “suspicious death.”

“The autopsy and initial investigation did not support the initial belief that her death could be a homicide,” Gallegos said. “A detective is still investigating.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Unattended death in apartment investigated as a homicide
ABQnews Seeker
The unattended death of a person ... The unattended death of a person found in an apartment west of Downtown on Friday is being investigated as a homicide. Gilbert Gallegos, an ...
2
Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on ...
ABQnews Seeker
The family of a cinematographer shot ... The family of a cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film 'Rust' sued Alec Baldwin and the movie's producers Tuesday alleging ...
3
Peak Rio Grande flow could arrive a month earlier
ABQnews Seeker
Each spring, farmers cross their fingers ... Each spring, farmers cross their fingers for abundant Rio Grande flows that will sustain them through a hot summer. Now, New Mexico water scientists ...
4
State Police ID man shot dead by Torrance deputies
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities released more details into the ... Authorities released more details into the fatal shooting of a man by Torrance County deputies Monday afternoon during a domestic dispute in the East ...
5
Lawmakers approve legislative pension bill with little debate
ABQnews Seeker
With little debate or dissent, lawmakers ... With little debate or dissent, lawmakers have pushed a bill boosting legislative pension benefit levels through both the House and Senate. Specifically, the measure ...
6
Virgin Galactic opens ticket sales to the public again
ABQnews Seeker
Virgin Galactic is opening ticket sales ... Virgin Galactic is opening ticket sales tomorrow for members of the public to reserve their spots on flights to space, according to a Tuesday ...
7
House, Senate deadlock over budget in final days of ...
ABQnews Seeker
The two chambers of the state ... The two chambers of the state Legislature clashed Tuesday over an $8.5 billion spending plan fueled by an oil and gas revenue boom. The ...
8
Proposal to boost judicial pay on its way to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers granted final legislative approval Tuesday ... Lawmakers granted final legislative approval Tuesday to a bill that would sharply boost the salaries of New Mexico judges and justices. The legislation, Senate ...
9
Jury finds man, 20, guilty of first-degree murder
ABQnews Seeker
A jury on Tuesday found Nathaniel ... A jury on Tuesday found Nathaniel Hernandez guilty of first-degree murder in a 2020 encounter that left one person dead and three others seriously ...