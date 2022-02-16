Editorial: McConnell injects reason into an unreasonable debate

Mitch McConnell thinks Jan. 6, 2021, was a “violent insurrection.”

That’s a sharp departure from the Republican National Committee’s shameful, consistent attempts to downplay what occurred.

On Feb. 4, the RNC censured Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, two Republicans who “crossed a line” to join Democrats in the House of Representatives to investigate former President Trump’s role in the riot.

McConnell, the highest-ranking Republican in the Senate, rejected the RNC’s description of the events of Jan. 6 as “legitimate political discourse.”

“We saw what happened,” McConnell told reporters. “It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election, from one administration to the next. That’s what it was.”

Such candor, while refreshing, is overdue. McConnell arguably could have thwarted the censure altogether with an impassioned defense of Cheney and Kinzinger when they joined the House Select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol last year.

Nevertheless, McConnell has earned plaudits for his latest stand. While it’s hardly heroic to simply acknowledge the truth, McConnell had to know a certain former president — repeating baseless claims of fraud — would be ready to pounce.

“Mitch McConnell does not speak for the Republican Party and does not represent the views of the vast majority of its voters,” former President Donald Trump said in a statement. “He did nothing to fight for his constituents and stop the most fraudulent election in American history.”

If responsible GOP leaders had been emphatic about calling Jan. 6 a violent insurrection in the riot’s aftermath, we might not be here enduring revisionist statements about one of America’s darkest days.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.