Editorial: Shooting wild cows from a chopper is only half a plan

There’s universal agreement that feral cattle are doing major ecological damage in the Gila Wilderness. But a slow-burning controversy has come to a head over what to do about them.

Ideally, those 200 or so — and growing — head of unbranded cattle that are denuding fragile ecosystems in the nation’s first designated wilderness could be rounded up and sent to a sale barn or culled in a way to harvest a considerable amount of beef. Yet, roundups haven’t solved a problem that dates back to the 1970s. So, the U.S. Forest Service, at the behest of wildland advocates, got court clearance last week to shoot the wild bovines from a helicopter — above the objections of some lawmakers and ranchers.

The argument against aerial gunning is that branded cattle might be killed. It’s also inhumane and wasteful, critics contend, and has the potential to give scavenging predators a taste for beef.

“That’s 150,000 pounds of wasted beef that could go into the economy, and is just going to be shot and left lie,” one rancher told the Journal.

Even the best-case scenario of this grisly endeavor would be a pristine wilderness area dotted with rotting carcasses. A worst-case scenario is that too many of the elusive animals avoid sniper’s rifles. Then, you have some rotting carcasses, but an operation that did not accomplish its goal at a reported taxpayer cost of $40,000.

And coming up short sets up the possibility that the exercise will have to be repeated next year.

Yes, the destruction of the riverbottoms in the Gila has to end.

But the state Livestock Board, the U.S. Agriculture Department and the U.S. Forest Service can do better than implement half a plan — shooting the feral cattle from a chopper. There needs to be a more complete plan that doesn’t leave the carcasses to rot in this pristine wilderness.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.