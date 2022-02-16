 COVID cases, hospitalizations continue downward trend - Albuquerque Journal

COVID cases, hospitalizations continue downward trend

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Marica Romero, left, the Westside Community Center assistant manager, and Angelia Jaramillo, the manager, hand out Covid 19 at home test kits at a drive-thru distribution event sponsored by the New Mexico Department of Health. New cases declined nearly 40% in the last week. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations in New Mexico each declined by more than 30% in the last week compared to the week before, according to the Health Department’s weekly epidemiology reports, which were posted to the department’s website on Tuesday.

The reports show that new confirmed cases in the state declined 38%, from 13,432 cases in the report dated Feb. 7 to 8,199 cases in the report dated Feb. 14. New hospital admissions during that same time period dropped from 370 to 249 — a 33% dip.

The Health Department on Tuesday reported 710 new confirmed cases as well 27 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 6,711 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The deaths reported Tuesday included a Bernalillo County woman and a Sandoval County man in their 30s. They were the youngest people whose deaths were announced on Tuesday.

The state reported 460 people with COVID were hospitalized on Tuesday, up from 403 the day before. But the most recent weekly report nonetheless shows an overall decline in new COVID admissions over the course of the week.

Despite the decline in new admissions, Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase last week extended a crisis standards of care public health order through at least March 11. The orders give hospitals the ability to more freely transfer patients to other facilities and have physicians work outside their normal areas, among other changes.

Scrase’s order says that the state is continuing to experience a “drastic shortage” in acute care medical workers and many nurses have left the profession or the state, which is adding to the stress that hospitals are facing.

Last week, nine hospitals were operating under that crisis designation. Holy Cross Medical Center in Taos, Miners’ Colfax Medical Center in Raton, San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo, two Presbyterian Healthcare Services hospitals in Albuquerque and one in Española and two University of New Mexico Hospitals in the Albuquerque had all declared that they were under crisis standards of care, Katy Diffendorfer, a spokeswoman for the Health Department, said in an email.

The state epidemiology reports released Tuesday did show that many vaccinated adults are catching COVID, though unvaccinated people are still much more likely to die or develop serious disease.

From Jan. 17 through Feb. 14, fully vaccinated people made up 34.7% of COVID hospitalizations and 32.9% of the deaths, according to the Health Department’s website.

Included in those totals are adults who had received a booster shot. In the last four weeks, adults who had received three shots accounted for 13.4% of hospitalizations and 9.3% of the deaths.

The Health Department’s website shows that 77.7% of New Mexicans 18 or older are fully vaccinated.


