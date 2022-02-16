Boys’ state swimming/diving meet is Wednesday

The high school state swimming and diving championships are being split up again this year.

The boys contest their state meet on Wednesday at the Albuquerque Academy Natatorium, with the girls scheduled to compete on Saturday. Both programs begin at 2:30 p.m.

Unlike last year, spectators will be on hand to watch the state meet. During the pandemic calendar of 2021, fans were prohibited.

But for the second consecutive year, the state meets are being boiled down to a single day. As such, there are no swimming preliminaries, only finals.

The diving is the only category in which there are prelims; those will take place at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday/Saturday. The three dives in the finals occur in the middle of the swimming finals.

Los Alamos and Santa Fe Prep (small schools) won boys state championships last May at the Natatorium. Academy and Santa Fe Prep (small schools) are the defending girls team champions.