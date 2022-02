New Mexico United said Wednesday it is holding its inaugural “Supporters Summit” for Feb. 23, 6 p.m. at Baillio’s on Menaul.

The club described the event as an “open forum” chance to engage new head coach Zach Prince and Owner/President Peter Trevisani. The club said food and beverages will be available.

United’s 2022 USL Championship season kicks off at Isotopes Park on March 13 vs. Las Vegas Lights FC.